Grading Alabama football's 2024 recruiting class: How did the Crimson Tide fare?

Nick Saban and his staff have been busy yet again this recruiting cycle.

While Alabama football locked up many of the expected signees on the first day of the early national signing period Wednesday, there were also some late additions and flips. All in all, it has resulted in another successful recruiting outing.

The opening of the early signing period has become essentially the main signing day, so most of the class has been signed, but there will be a few more players making decisions and signing letters of intent after Wednesday.

After the opening day of the early signing period, here's where Alabama stands nationally and how we graded the class so far.

MEET THE CLASS: Alabama football recruiting class 2024: Meet Crimson Tide's early signees

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Alabama football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes ahead of 2024 season

How did Alabama football recruiting class 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 2

Top signees: QB Julian Sayin, No. 1 quarterback, No. 5 overall; ATH Jaylen Mbakwe, No. 1 athlete, No. 18 overall; TE Caleb Odom, No. 2 tight end, No. 47 overall.

Biggest miss: Buford defensive lineman Eddrick Houston. He wasn't an Alabama commit heading into Wednesday, but the Crimson Tide seemed to make a late push for the five-star prospect. Still, Houston stuck with Ohio State at the last second.

Grade: A-minus; Another strong class for the Crimson Tide. It's not at the same ridiculously elite level as the class that included nine five-star prospects a season ago, but it's still a good haul on the first day of the early signing period with more to come.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football recruiting 2024: Grading the class for Nick Saban