Grading Alabama football after win over Tennessee in rivalry game

Alabama football sure finds a way to make each examination an interesting one.

There are plenty of points deducted on this test, but the final report card still came out OK. After an ugly first half, Alabama rebounded in the second half and salvaged the game to beat Tennessee 34-20 Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here's how we graded No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) in the win over No. 15 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2).

Offense: B-

The offense played uninspiring football early. With two turnovers, an inability to run the football with consistency and frequent pressure allowed, the group as a whole flailed before halftime. Then it came out blazing in the second half. After a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half, Alabama followed up with more points on the next drive. After struggles in the first half, the offense responded well in the second.

Defense: B+

The defense gave up some plays in the first half, but some crucial fourth-down stops as well as a scoop-and-score boosted this grade. It wasn't perfect, but there also was not a repeat performance from the awful defensive showing in Knoxville a season ago. Far from it.

Special teams: B+

The fielding of punts, or lack thereof, continues to be confusing at times. Not much otherwise on which to knock this group, though. Will Reichard continues to be Mr. Reliable at kicker. He booted a 50-yarder in the fourth quarter to boost this grade.

Coaching: B-

The offense came out flat and the defense got schooled right away on the opening drive. Overall, the coaching didn't start off well. But both sides clearly made smart and effective halftime adjustments.

Overall: B

Alabama will want to flush the first half from its system and re-capture the second half. If it can, it should be playing in Atlanta come December.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Grading Alabama football after win over Tennessee in rivalry game