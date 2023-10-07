Grading Alabama football in win over Texas A&M on the road

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. − As far as tests go, at face value, Alabama football might not have a tougher one the rest of the regular season than what the Crimson Tide faced Saturday.

The exam: A game against Texas A&M at Kyle Field with plenty of talent all over the field and one of the SEC's best defenses.

Alabama didn't ace the test. Far from it. But this report card is still worth saving considering it resulted in a 26-20 win Saturday.

Here's how we graded No. 10 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) against Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1).

Offense: B-

Talk about a mixed-bag performance. The running game couldn't get much going at all against the Aggies. The Texas A&M rush got to Jalen Milroe frequently. Milroe also threw a bad interception that hurt this grade as well. Receiver Jermaine Burton had a bad fumble in the fourth quarter. Then there were all the good plays, like Milroe's passes to Burton. Plenty of bad, plenty of good. The offensive performance certainly didn't lack for excitement.

Defense: B

The defense started well with a four-down stop on the first drive. It also showed an ability to get after Max Johnson via the pass rush at times. The Aggies offense started finding some gaps in the Crimson Tide defense at times, though. Caleb Downs boosted this grade with an impressive interception right after Milroe's third-quarter pick. Defensive pressure stepped up late, too, and it even resulted in a safety to give Alabama two points.

Special teams: A-

James Burnip, who entered the game No. 4 in the country in average yards per punt, had a rare bad punt that only went 29 yards. He followed it up with a booming 63-yard kick but was hurt. Will Reichard stepped in for him and did a respectable job. The punt coverage also gave up a 46-yard return that set up a touchdown that hurt this mark on the report card. But the special teams unit blocked a Texas A&M field goal attempt to wipe out any Aggies points after the Burton turnover.

Coaching: B-

Alabama looked straight up undisciplined at times with penalties that kept popping up, and that falls on the coaching staff in part. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees helped this grade, though. With the running game not finding much success, he adjusted and found a way to call a passing game that still worked even without a running game.

Overall: B-

At times, Alabama couldn't get out of its way with self-inflicted wounds. Other times, the Crimson Tide wasn't so bad, making some big splash plays. Any road win is a good win, especially in a hostile environment such as Kyle Field.

