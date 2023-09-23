Grading Alabama football in win over Ole Miss: Tide slept in but showed up for test

After the season opener, the Alabama football report cards haven't belonged anywhere but the trash. That changed Saturday.

The Ole Miss game provided a chance to not only get better grades but also get better marks against SEC competition. Conference games have extra weight in the GPA.

And for the first time in weeks, Alabama put together a report card worth keeping.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Rebels 24-10 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here's how we graded No. 12 Alabama in its game against No. 16 Ole Miss.

Offense: B

The offense finally was moving the football again but not without some issues at times. Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw an ill-advised interception in the first half, and Alabama's blocking struggled at times. There were some big pass plays, though. And the offense started the second-half with three consecutive scoring drives.

Defense: A-

The defense gave up a few chunk plays early with receivers who were way too open, but the defense overall contained the Rebels and made adjustments. Terrion Arnold picked off Jaxson Dart in the third quarter as well, boosting this grade. Overall, a strong effort.

Special teams: B+

Will Reichard stepped up and hit on field goals when called upon, but he also had multiple kickoffs go out of bounds. That put the football on the 45-yard line each time for the Ole Miss offense.

The blocked punt via Ja'Corey Brooks was significant, even if the offense couldn't capitalize on the perfect field position on the 1-yard line.

Coaching: B+

Kevin Steele's defense made some key adjustments after having some coverage mistakes early in the game. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees also showed some more creativity, calling multiple designed runs for Milroe that made the offense less predictable.

Overall: B+

Alabama had been spiraling the past few weeks, and the Crimson Tide halted that Saturday. Alabama not only left with a win but also likely more confidence that is much-needed heading into SEC play.

