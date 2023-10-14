Grading Alabama football in win over Arkansas: Did Tide nod off before finishing exams?

A test around homecoming, especially at a different time of day than most games for Alabama football, can serve up plenty of distractions.

At first, the Crimson Tide appeared to shake off some sleepiness with a big second quarter. Then Alabama fell back asleep in the second half as Arkansas climbed back into the game.

Still, Alabama woke up just enough late to find a way to hang on and beat the Razorbacks 24-21 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are our grades for No. 10 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) in the game against Arkansas (2-5, 0-4).

Offense: B

The passing game picked up right where it left off against Texas A&M. The running game did, too, unfortunately. The pass protection also struggled frequently. The running game, after a sluggish six quarters, came alive in the third quarter. But then the offense started sputtering. Some great moments in this game for the offense but also much to be desired at times.

Defense: B

After giving up a few chunk plays on the first couple drives, the defense tightened up and only allowed 10 yards in the second quarter as the offense built its lead. The front seven found ways to frequently pressure Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson as the game continued. Then late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, the Razorbacks started finding ways to beat the Alabama defense.

Special teams: A-

James Burnip returned from injury and appeared to be just fine punting. Will Reichard also took the SEC's all-time scoring lead, passing former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson. Overall, a solid day from this group but nothing remarkable either.

Coaching: C+

After the offense sputtered early, Tommy Rees made some key adjustments. The same goes for Kevin Steele and his defense. But then Arkansas made its own adjustments in the second half that both the offense and defense had trouble countering.

Overall: B-

Any Alabama fans who wanted a comfortable win didn't get one after it looked like the Crimson Tide would cruise. Alabama had to hang on for the win, and it wasn't the way it wanted to finish, but it was an SEC West win nonetheless.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football grades: Report card in win vs. Arkansas