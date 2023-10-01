Grading Alabama football in win over Mississippi State

Each test during the semester presents a different and unique challenge. Some are more similar than others, and the first of its kind each season is always worth noting.

Alabama football had its first conference road examination on Saturday when Nick Saban's team traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, to face the Bulldogs. The report card didn't have perfect marks, but there was a lot to like as the Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 40-17 at Davis Wade Stadium.

Here are grades for Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) after the win over Mississippi State (2-3, 0-3).

TERRION ARNOLD: How Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher challenging Terrion Arnold created a staunch cornerback

ELI GOLD: Behind the scenes with Eli Gold in his return to the Alabama football booth after cancer

Offense: B+

The offense didn't start the game well with Mississippi State tallying two sacks on the first drive of the game. There was also a miscommunication on a third-down snap that was surprisingly not turned over. But then the running game got going early and often. Jalen Milroe showed off his wheels on a 53-yard touchdown run. The offense minimized mistakes for the most part the rest of the way and put together an impressive night on the ground with some efficient passing.

Defense: A-

A defensive score in the first quarter such as the pick six from Chris Braswell in the first quarter provided an early boost to the defensive grade. Then Jihaad Campbell picked off MSU quarterback Will Rogers again late in the first half to setup a touchdown. The Mississippi State offense had some success moving the ball at times, but overall the defense was solid forcing a handful of turnovers.

Special teams: A-

Punter James Burnip got this grade off to a strong start with a punt that pinned Mississippi State on its 1-yard line after the offense went three-and-out to start the game. Then Kool-Aid McKinstry almost gave the Bulldogs the ball with good field position when he fumbled the ball on a punt return, hurting this grade just slightly. Kicker Will Reichard stepped up when needed, though, booting several field goals to help Alabama keep building its lead.

Coaching: B

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees not putting Milroe under center on a third-down attempt where only 1 yard was needed was a bad decision in the first half. But he learned from it in the second half. The first Alabama offensive drive of the second half, Milroe went under center and gained the yard needed on third down via a quarterback sneak. The choice to run the football as much as Rees did worked out, too.

This grade is also boosted by the fact that Nick Saban's animated conversations in the first half seemed to help snap the Crimson Tide out of some early mental blemishes.

Overall: B+

Perfection? No. But Alabama had a strong effort in a loud road environment with often stifling defense, a stout run game and a passing game that made some plays as well. Overall, a solid outing for Alabama.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Grading Alabama football in win over Mississippi State