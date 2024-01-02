Grading Alabama football in OT loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, California − The examinations don't get much tougher on paper than this one.

Alabama football had to face the No. 1 team in the country for the second consecutive game, and that No. 1 team, Michigan, also had the nation's top-scoring defense entering the Rose Bowl.

The offense slept through most of the first half of the exam, but it woke up enough in the second. But the Crimson Tide defense couldn't keep the Wolverines out of the end zone late, so Alabama lost to Michigan 27-20 in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Here's how we graded No. 4 Alabama (12-2) in its loss to No. 1 Michigan (14-0).

Offense: C+

The pass protection for the Crimson Tide struggled early and often. It felt like the pass protection from early in the season. And that was only part of the problem early. Outside of one drive in the first half, Alabama flailed. Then it got moving the first drive of the second half, but two bad snaps from Seth McLaughlin tanked the drive and ultimately hurt this grade. Then Jalen Milroe fumbled in the fourth quarter. The ground game gave Alabama enough to take a lead in the second half, though.

Defense: B-

The defense started strong and darn near picked off Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy on the first play. Then the Wolverines started beating Alabama via the run then soon the pass. But the Crimson Tide shored things up, particularly after halftime. Its efforts slowed Michigan enough for the Alabama offense to have a shot at taking over the game, and it did. The defense gave up a late touchdown, though, and then it couldn't keep Michigan out of the end zone in overtime.

Special teams: A+

Quandarrius Robinson recovered an early muffed punt to set up an Alabama touchdown, immediately boosting this grade. Then Will Reichard booted a 50-yard field goal right before halftime. He also nailed a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, James Burnip was booming punts and winning the field position battle. A lot didn't go Alabama's way early, but special teams weren't a problem. It was the biggest strength.

Coaching: B-

Alabama came out of the gate struggling, especially on offense. Whether it was a lack of a good game plan to start or a lack of execution, both fall on the coaches not having Alabama ready. The defense seemed to adjust out of halftime. The offense did, too. But, the group didn't get it done at the end of the day.

Overall: B-

Plenty didn't go well for Alabama. But unlike other ugly games that the Crimson Tide pulled out, it couldn't muster a win and the season comes to an end.

