Grading Alabama football in dominant win over Chattanooga: Easiest exam ever

Alabama football certainly didn't have its toughest test of the season on Saturday, but without the proper intensity and focus, it's possible to score poorly on the exam nonetheless.

The Crimson Tide didn't do that, though. While there were occasional blemishes, those were few and far between.

Alabama dominated Chattanooga 66-10 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Cupcake Saturday.

Here are grades for No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 8-0 SEC) in the win over Chattanooga (7-4, 6-2 SOCON).

Offense: A-

Jalen Milroe started the game 10-for-10 passing in the first quarter. That about sums up how well the day went for the offense. Jermain Burton passed the 100-yard mark on receiving yards by the end of the second drive. The running backs also had plenty of success. Backup quarterback Ty Simpson dropping the ball right before he crossed the goal line to nullify a touchdown is the only real blemish, and that colossal error keeps this grade from being a perfect A.

Defense: A-

The defense gave up little ground and constantly denied the Chattanooga offense early in the game. Safety Kristian Story boosted the grade when he picked off a second-quarter pass. This wasn't a perfect effort from the defense, though. The 40-yard touchdown run given up to running back Gino Appleberry was a blemish on this grade, as was the 54-yard reception allowed to Javin Whatley early in the second half. Still, a solid day.

Special teams: A-

Kool-Aid McKinstry fumbling on a punt return could have really hurt this grade, but Alabama recovered the ball. He eventually was replaced by safety Caleb Downs in punt return, who brought one punt back for an 85-yard score. Outside of McKinstry's fumble, it was a relatively solid day for the unit. Kendrick Law put together a strong return on the opening kickoff, and Will Reichard made a 50-yard field goal in the first half.

Coaching: A

The Alabama coaches had the team ready to go from the jump on offense and defense. The choice to switch Downs in for McKinstry at punt returner was also a smart one.

Overall: A-

The Crimson Tide took care of business and then some. A few mistakes here and there, but overall, a strong win that gives Alabama momentum to carry into the Iron Bowl next weekend to wrap up the regular season.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Report card: Grades for Alabama football in blowout win vs. Chattanooga