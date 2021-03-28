Grading the acquisition of Vikings S Xavier Woods

Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
The Vikings saw safety Anthony Harris leave in free agency this offseason. It didn’t take long before the team found a free agent replacement, though.

Minnesota is signing Xavier Woods, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Vikings are signing Woods to a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million, according to Rapoport. Paired with Harrison Smith back deep, the Vikings have solidified that position and the secondary in general.

Woods is coming off a year where he had a PFF grade of 61.9. That said, Woods did not get a lot of help from members of the Cowboys defense. Dallas gave up the fifth most points per game in 2020.

In 2019, the Cowboys defense was better and so was Woods. He finished that year with a PFF grade of 73.0. That season, he also had five passes defended and two picks.

If Woods can return to his 2019 level of play, then the Vikings found an adequate safety. The only caveat is if Woods performs at the level he was at in 2020, there was probably a better value option at safety, like through the draft.

Grade: B

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.