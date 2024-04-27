Grading 49ers second round pick: Florida State CB Renardo Green

After there was a flurry of trades to start the second round, the San Francisco 49ers got involved with a trade at the end of the second round on Friday night. The 49ers traded the No. 63 overall selection to the Kansas City Chiefs to move back just one spot in the second round.

When they officially came on the clock in the second round, the 49ers addressed the defensive side of the ball for the first time in the draft. With the No. 64 overall pick, the 49ers selected Florida State defensive back Renardo Green.

The 6-foot-0, 186 lbs cornerback played five seasons with Florida State. In his final season with the Seminoles, Green tallied 43 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Green also recorded 13 pass deflections and one interception.

Following the 49ers latest addition, the Niners Wire team dished out grades and their initial reactions to the pick in the second round.

Kyle Madson – Managing Editor:

This is a head-scratcher. Green doesn’t have a ton of high-end traits, but his compete level is really high which surely endeared him to the 49ers. The bottom line is this club has too many long-term needs to throw away picks, so they can’t afford to have Green waste away as a reserve. Green is probably best suited as a press-man corner which will help his case in working into a starting job, but he’s far from a sure thing to line up across from Charvarius Ward on Day 1.”

Grade: B

Tommy Call – Contributing Writer:

With the 49ers additions in free agency, their roster looked relatively set in the secondary. However, most of their defensive back depth chart is band-aided together with veterans. Renardo Green provided a mix of youth and potential while also having some traits that should be able to play right away.

Playing corner, Green is a willing tackler who can play on the boundary, recording over 148 tackles in his career at Florida State, including seven tackles for loss. With Green should be able to get reps as an outside corner right away as a press guy with some physicality.

While I like the potential of Green, I don’t think the 49ers addressed a need in the second round. Now, heading into round three, the offensive line feels like it needs some attention.

Grade: B-

