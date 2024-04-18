Grading each 49ers pick in 7-round mock draft from the Athletic

The Athletic’s NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler on Wednesday posted a complete seven-round mock draft. His selections for the 49ers feature a slew of intriguing picks, including a fun first-round scenario that leaves San Francisco skipping its biggest overall need in lieu of value at another important position.

We went through each pick and handed out a grade based some on the player, but largely on the need for the 49ers and whether that choice checks a necessary box at a good spot.

Here’s what we thought of each pick from Brugler:

