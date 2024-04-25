Grading 2023 NFL first-round picks after rookie seasons

Picks of the draft litter

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft started with Bryce Young going to the Carolina Panthers after the NFC South team acquired the rights to the top pick from the Chicago Bears. It ended with pick 31, Felix Amidole-Uzomach, who the Kansas City Chiefs chose. (There was one less pick in the 2023 first round of the NFL draft because the Dolphins had to forfeit their selection.)

Here’s how each performed during their rookie regular season…

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE Kansas State

The initial reviews are not fantastic. Anudike-Uzomah had one forced fumble and one pass-defended in his rookie season. Also, a total of 11 tackles and a half-sack. There were 7 QB hits. He didn’t wow anyone and saw less action as the season continued. Grade: C-

This season was going to be about learning for Smith, who had Haason Reddick ahead of him along with Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. However, when you are a first-round pick more is expected from you than 18 combined tackles, including one for loss. Grade: C-

Bresee has yet to make his first start for the Saints. However, he does have 4.5 sacks, a nice number. He’s also occupied a lot of attention from opposing lines when on the field. A solid first year on a team that needs to keep improving. Grade: B

Murphy was the first of back-to-back EDGE rushers from Clemson in the 2023 draft. The Bengals had plenty of injuries on both sides of the ball this year and some of them forced Murphy into more action than expected. He has three sacks and was in on 20 tackles. The unexpected game time in his rookie season should benefit Murphy next year and in the future. Grade: C

When the Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor, it meant the Jaguars had a huge hole to fill at left tackle on their offensive line. They picked Harrison and the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has done the job. He has been on the field for most of the plays with Jacksonville on offense. After a couple of rough games, he has grown into his role and looks like a big player for the Jaguars in the future. Grade: B+

Just what the Cowboys need, another player who can rush the passer. Dallas has to be thrilled with what Smith has produced in 2023. Just one sack so far but he knows how to create pressure. Going to be a good one in the long run. Will need to shore up his game against the run but it will come. Grade: B

The Bills got what they wanted in Kincaid. He has been targeted plenty by Josh Allen. Can catch the ball and is a great receiver when it comes to trying to get yardage for first downs. Only a couple of TD receptions but there are a lot of arms to feed in Buffalo. Grade: B+

Banks doesn’t lack confidence and the Giants should have the same amount of confidence in him. He’s developing into a star in the secondary and loves to play the game and talk the game. Been in on a lot of tackles and has a couple of interceptions and double-digit pass breakups. The centerpiece of the Big Blue secondary for years to come. Grade: C+

The Vikings wanted an entrymate to go with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison has proved the perfect complement. He averaged 13 yards a grab and had 10 touchdowns. When Jefferson was injured, Addison proved a go-to guy. More than triple-digit targets. Minnesota is set at WR for many years. Just keep both of these guys.

The Ravens are the best team in the NFL, and Flowers was the best WR picked in the first round. He is the target that Lamar Jackson coveted and it is easy to see why. A rock star. Grade: A

The Chargers’ season was erratic and Johnston mirrored it with inconsistent play. When you in a receiver room that has as much talent as the Bolts have, your game is expected to be wonderful. Johnston has not come close to that level. Grade: C-

After a fairly quiet beginning and having to recover from injury, Smith-Njigba has come and blossomed. He’s dependable and delivers yards and first downs. Geno Smith has taken a liking to throwing to the former Buckeye. Grade: B-

Another player whose progress early was derailed by injury. However, Kancey has shown promise and has 4 sacks for Tampa Bay. He had a surge midseason and appeared to hit a rookie wall late. Will be interesting to what he delivers in Year Two if he is healthy. Grade: C

Everyone laughed at the Lions’ first two selections in the opening round. No one is laughing now as Detroit grabbed a pair of fantastic players. Campbell fits right in with the young and ferocious defense. Campbell is calling the plays defensively and is in on a slew of tackles. Grade: A-

All the signs of greatness were there for the Patriots and Gonzalez. They then went away in Week 4 when he tore a labrum and was lost for the season. Grade: Incomplete

The high point is Forbes has one interception. The low points — and they aren’t only his on this awful Washington defense — have been is inability to take pretty much anyone in single coverage. Quarterbacks love to go after weak spots or rookies and Forbes falls into both categories: Grade: D

15. New York Jets: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

The Jets had three strong first-round picks a year ago. They weren’t as fortunate in the 2023 selection process. McDonald is slow on the learning curve to be an NFL player. He has been on for almost as many special teams plays as defensive snaps. Grade: D

The Steelers got a good one in Jones. He already has 10 starts and brings positional talent and attitude to the offensive line. Amazing how some teams know what they need, know what they want, find it, and get it. Grade: B

Van Ness has worked his way into the defensive rotation for the Packers. No starts yet but he is on the field for a third of the plays Green Bay faces. He has a trio of sacks and also appears on special teams. Solid. Grade: B-

12. Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

The first time the draftniks chuckled at a Lions selection in the initial round. Who is laughing now? Detroit let Jamaal Williams exit to New Orleans via free agency and was ridiculed. All Gibbs and backfield mate David Montgomery has become is arguably the best 1-2 rushing punch of any team in the league. Grade: B+

11. Tennessee Titans: Pete Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Skoronski has started all 13 games in which he has played. He has been on the field for almost every offensive Titans play in those games. He’s showing rookie wear and tear. Heck, the entire Titans team is worn down. Grade: C-

10. Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The good is the Bears have seen more progress out of Wright, taken with the pick they got from Carolina than the Panthers have from Bryce Young. He has allowed buckets of pressures but also shows some growth in his blocking and adapting to schemes. A starter in every game and Chicago drafted him with that intention. Grade: C

9. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Carter fell to the Eagles after character questions surfaced following his last year at Georgia. Big win for Philly. He could be the Defensive Rookie of the Year and has six sacks and untold QB pressures. No wonder people thought he could have been the top pick in the draft. Grade: A

The Falcons were thought to have gotten a generational running back when they took Robinson. Any hiccups the rookie from Texas has had could be attributed more to the team’s poor offensive plays and designs than Robinson. He is on the verge of a 1,000-yard season and that’s quite the accomplishment in Atlanta with this group. Grade: B

Wilson has a player to emulate on the Raiders’ D-Line in Maxx Crosby. He has a long way to go to get close to the All-World Crosby’s talents. Time will tell but the start has been a struggle. Grade: C-

This is what a high draft pick is supposed to be. One that starts okay and gets better as his rookie season continues. There has been a lot of wrong in Arizona in 2023 but Johnson is is going quite right. Grade: B+

5. Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon was coveted by many teams in the 2023 draft. It is easy to see why. He’s on his way — might be there already — to be a shutdown cornerback. Seattle got a gem in the Illini star. He only has one pick — that is what happens when QBs avoid throwing toward your side. However, it was a good one, a 97-yard pick-six. Grade: A

The Colts saw flashes of what Richardson would bring before he was injured and lost for the season. Grade: Incomplete

The Texans were the biggest winners of the 2023 draft. They smartly moved up to the three-slot and grabbed Anderson after the pick of Stroud. This could be one of best moves by a team in the selection process in years. Anderson is a force. Grade: A

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Texans went second and wound up with the best QB … after a season at least. Stroud has delighted Houston fans and wowed the football nation in general. He’s a wonderful talent and has helped turn around a team that lived in the doldrums for years. Grade: A

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

It is easy to wreck Bryce Young for what has gone on in Carolina in his rookie season. The jokes about how the Panthers wish they had the first-round pick in 2024 instead of dealing it to the Bears will have a long shelf life. Hard to tell if Young was worth the price after this season and that is what he is graded upon. Grade: C-

