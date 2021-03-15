Grading the 2021 NFL free agency signings

The NFL league year has begun, and a flurry of player movement is the official start to the next season. With teams building out their rosters over the next few days, Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield are going to provide instant reaction to all of the player movement.

Kevin Zeitler, OG, Baltimore Ravens: A

The Baltimore Ravens have a very specific and unique offensive profile. They want Lamar Jackson to affect defenses almost as much as a runner as he does as a passer, and a lot of the rest of Baltimore's run game works off Jackson's athleticism and his constant threat as a runner. The Ravens also run more gap blocking than any other team, especially gap blocking with one or more pulling guards. These processes were complicated in 2020 with the retirement of Marshal Yanda, the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who had been a constant force for the team at right tackle and right guard (mostly right guard) from 2007 through 2019. But after Yanda's retirement, and with Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips trying to fill Yanda's right guard spot, Baltimore's offense wasn't quite as effective. That's why the Monday signing of former Bengals and Giants right guard Kevin Zeitler is a big deal. Baltimore got Zeitler on a three-year, $22 million deal with $16 million fully guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It's a great addition for the Ravens not only because Zeitler is still a great player in the abstract at age 31, but more specifically because he's a perfect schematic fit for his new team. The Giants released Zeitler on March 10 to free up $12 million in 2021 cap space, but the cut was not based on performance. In 2020, per Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens ran gap blocking with one or more pulling guards in the run game on a league-leading 245 snaps, gaining a league-leading 1,518 yards, a league-leading 672 yards after contact, and a league-leading 13 touchdowns. The Giants in 2020 ran behind those kinds of blocking patterns on 125 snaps for 552 yards, 292 yards after contact, and one touchdown. Of course, the Giants didn't have Lamar Jackson or Lamar Jackson's running backs (especially with Saquon Barkley's injuries), but it speaks to the fact that Zeitler won't have to start from scratch schematically. Zeitler also allowed just two sacks and 28 total pressures last season on 630 pass-blocking snaps last season, so he'll help keep Jackson protected when he does drop back more than Jackson was last season. This is a great move for the Ravens -- not that Zeitler is quite at Yanda's future Hall of Fame level, but he's still very good, and more importantly, he's very good in the ways the Ravens need him to be.

J.J. Watt, DL, Arizona Cardinals: A-

J.J. Watt Texans

When the Texans released J.J. Watt on February 12, several other NFL teams jumped in as potential suitors, with the Browns, Packers, and Titans among the most-mentioned. If the Cardinals were among those in the running, we certainly didn’t hear it from a lot of “insider” reports. But from under the radar they come — on Monday, the Cards signed Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million in guaranteed money. For the Cardinals, who ranked fourth in the NFL last season with 48 sacks, fourth in the NFL in blitz rate at 39.4%, and had the fifth-most total pressures with 169 in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s multi-faceted fronts, the addition of Watt is yet another cog in a pressure defense that ranked ninth in Pass Defense DVOA despite a defensive backfield that was a distinct liability last season. Injuries have complicated Watt’s overall legacy over the last few seasons, and he has amassed just nine sacks in the last two seasons, but as is the case with sack totals in any instance, that doesn’t tell the whole story. In 2020, Watt also had 11 quarterback hits, 29 quarterback hurries, and 34 stops on a defensive line that wasn’t exactly packed with other stars. Last season, the Texans had 33 solo sacks (middle of the pack) and 211 total pressures (sixth-worst in the league), which means that Watt had 21.3% of the team’s total pressures. That will no longer be a problem for Watt; the presence of edge-rusher Chandler Jones alone will give Watt more opportunities to find single teams among blockers and more pressure opportunities. As it turns out, this is kind of a big deal. https://twitter.com/SethWalder/status/1366451058948644865 https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1366450623768649734 To narrow it down to just the last three seasons, only Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Cameron Jordan, and Za’Darius Smith have more sacks than Jones since 2018. The Cardinals also made the most of their fast, athletic linebackers and edge defenders (Hasson Reddick, Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck), who combined for 22.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits. Jones played in just five games and had just one sack in 2020 after putting up nine sacks in 2019, so expect a big rebound season there. How does Watt make this all better? Though he wasn’t often used as an interior disruptor with Houston last season, he’s been dominant in that role before, and one could argue that at his age (he’ll turn 32 on March 22), Watt could benefit from more snaps inside the tackles, as they generally present fewer steps to the opposing quarterback. As to the injury history, Watt played 1,016 total snaps in 2020, his highest total since 2016, when he amassed 1,026 snaps. If he can keep that up through the next few seasons, the Cardinals got themselves quite the bargain. In 2020, per Pro Football Focus, Watt played 702 snaps at LEO, 134 snaps at REO, 90 snaps at left end, and 32 snaps at right end. He played just 10 snaps at defensive left tackle, eight at right defensive tackle, 10 at any kind of nose tackle, and a handful of snaps as an off-ball linebacker. Does he still have what it takes as a potentially dominant edge guy for the next few seasons? Per the tape, the answer is: Absolutely, unequivocally, yes. Add in the multi-gap potential, and we’ve got liftoff in the Valley of the Sun. -- Doug Farrar

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: A+ for Dak, D for the Cowboys

On Monday, it was announced that the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott had agreed to a new deal worth $160 million over the next four years. Since the new deal can’t be official until the new league year, the Cowboys will have to place the franchise tag on Prescott for the second straight season — this will happen on Tuesday, March 9, the deadline for the tag to be applied, just to keep him safe from other NFL teams until March 17, when everything turns over. But it gives Dallas needed security at the game’s most important position, and it gives Prescott the earning power he deserves. As a fourth-round pick in 2016 with a slotted financial picture based on draft order, Prescott made a grand total of $1,620,000 in his first three seasons. His base salary “jumped” to $2.025 million in 2019, which was still a massive bargain considering what he was giving the team in performance. So when the Cowboys gave him the tag in 2020 because a long-term deal could not be worked out, the one-year guaranteed salary of $31.409 million still seemed like relative chump change if you considered the dollars-to-talent ratio in the years before. And as great as Prescott was in his first four seasons, 2020 was supposed to be the year he broke out into the stratosphere. Not that he had much to prove — from 2016 through 2019, his first four years in the NFL, the Mississippi State product had already done more than enough to be considered a franchise quarterback. In those four seasons combined, Prescott ranked seventh in the league in passing attempts (2,071), seventh in completions (1,363), sixth in passing yards (15,778) and eighth in passing touchdowns (97). His 36 interceptions tied with Matthew Stafford for the sixth-lowest total over that time among quarterbacks with at least 1,500 passing attempts. Prescott also ranked sixth in Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (6.92), seventh in yards per completion (11.58) and seventh in passer rating (97.0). So, Prescott had firmly established himself as a top-10 quarterback in every possible way even before the Cowboys selected speed receiver CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2020 draft. Adding Lamb to a receiver corps that was already stacked with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup? It appeared that Prescott was about ready to dive into the top five. And until Prescott’s season ended in the fifth game of the season against the Giants due to a gruesome ankle injury, things were headed in that direction. Through the first five weeks of the season, Prescott ranked first in attempts (222), first in completions (151), first in passing yards (1,856) and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (nine). While he also had four interceptions, there was little doubt that control of Dallas’ offense had switched from running back Ezekiel Elliott to Prescott. The injury complicated negotiations as Prescott recovered, and it was thought that the second franchise tag was going to be more than a bridge until a larger-scale contract could be made official. But it’s good for the Cowboys that they made the deal, because the cap ramifications of a second tag would have been catastrophic. NFL rules dictate that a second franchise tag has to have a number at least 120% above the first franchise tag salary, so the Cowboys would have been on the hook for $37.68 million. Only Atlanta’s Matt Ryan ($40,912,500) would have presented a larger single-season cap obligation in 2021. Prescott gets a per-year average of $40 million, which is the second-highest in NFL history behind Patrick Mahomes’ $45 million. Prescott also broke Russell Wilson’s record for the most first-year money in any NFL deal. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1369074111213957131 Prescott’s $126 million guarantee is the highest three-year guarantee in NFL history, exceeding Deshaun Watson’s $124 million. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Prescott’s cap figure will drop from $37.68 million to either $25.5 million or $22.2 million depending on the presence or absence of void years in the contract. In the end, as Fitzgerald also pointed out, Jones and the Cowboys really stuck it to themselves by not successfully negotiating a contract extension with Prescott before the first franchise tag became necessary. Dallas’ financial commitment to Prescott will average $38.3 million per season with $157.4 million in guarantees, and there’s no question that would have been less before Mahomes’ 10-year, $450 million contract extension last July reset the market for every superstar quarterback. Still, the Cowboys escaped the fire of their own making to a point, and Dak Prescott will be paid what the market will bear based on his performance and potential. As contentious as this has been all along for no good reason, that amounts to a win-win situation -- it's just that Jerry Jones negotiated himself out of a much better deal. -- Doug Farrar

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: B-

Nothing gets Football Twitter going more than a good old-fashioned debate about running back value. When news broke on Sunday afternoon that the Green Bay Packers were re-signing Aaron Jones to a four-year deal worth $48 million the virtual ink was barely dry on the Ian Rapoport tweet announcing the deal before your timeline was probably filled with various tweets condemning the deal, and perhaps the Packers as well. First, the actual numbers. According to the NFL Network Jones' contract is valued at $48 million, with reportedly $13 million in the form of a signing bonus. That is expected to be the only guaranteed money in the deal. Therefore, releasing Jones would cost the Packers only the remaining signing bonus each season, which prorates over the four years of the contract. As such, it is not an absurdly ridiculous deal for a running back. Yes, it does make Jones the sixth-highest paid RB in the league. But as we have seen over the past few seasons, Jones is becoming a well-rounded running back, perfect for the modern game. Matt LaFleur is using him as a receiver, both out of the backfield and aligned wide before the snap. When you have a player that can do things like this: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/02/JonesVideo1.mp4">[/video] That is more than just a between-the-tackles thumper. That is a true offensive weapon. So while the top-line number looks huge for a running back (in this economy?!) consider what Jones is likely to earn over the time he spends in Green Bay, balance that with what he brings to the offense, and understand that it is not a situation where the sky is falling. As for why, given this, the deal does not get a higher grade. Well, the Packers will need to make some complementary moves to make the numbers work: https://twitter.com/TomSilverstein/status/1371198717437566983 When you start having to make other deals to get the numbers to click on an extension for a running back, that is going to dock you a grade or two... -- Mark Schofield

