Grading the 2019 Chiefs draft class after 3 years

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft after trading it to the Seattle Seahawks for the right to pay Frank Clark.

Despite relinquishing their most valuable pick, they still managed to grab some contributors who helped them en route to a Super Bowl LIV win. They added some players out of need, while others were added with an eye toward the future.

The 2019 NFL draft marked just Brett Veach’s second draft class as general manager of the Chiefs and it was markedly better than his first one. As of today, only one player out of the six picks made in this draft has moved on to play for another team and it was the player at the least valuable position.

Now that we’ve had three years to marinate on the players selected, let’s take a look back and grade how the team did with each pick in 2019.

Round 2, Pick 56: Georgia WR Mecole Hardman

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Many felt that the move to trade up and select Mecole Hardman was reactionary due to the child abuse allegations against Tyreek Hill. Team representatives have denied that had anything to do with the pick, but his role after a few seasons might say otherwise. When Hill missed time due to injury in 2019, Hardman often mimicked his role within the offense.

Despite playing in an offense behind two Hall of Fame pass-catchers Hill and Travis Kelce (plus Sammy Watkins) for the majority of his NFL career, Hardman currently ranks 15th in receiving yardage (1,791) by a wide receiver in franchise history. He’s also been a valuable specialist as a kick and punt returner, notching the second-longest kick return in franchise history.

Hardman has done a lot with a limited and niche role within the offense, even if he hasn’t exactly wowed in the way many thought he would. In 2022, he’ll have a chance to prove what he can do with more opportunity as the team’s longest-tenured wideout outside of Gehrig Dieter. Other players like D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and Diontae Johnson were selected after Hardman, which makes it exceedingly hard to give this pick a high grade.

Grade: C+

Round 2, Pick 63: Virginia S Juan Thornhill

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie, Thornhill was dynamic. He had a case to be the best rookie that season, but his knee injury was a significant setback. Its impact was still felt last season too.

Thornhill started all 16 regular-season games as a rookie, ousting veteran Daniel Sorensen in the starting lineup opposite Tyrann Mathieu. Thornhill made 58 total tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended as a rookie. One interception was even returned for a touchdown.

In Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thornhill suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The injury kept him out of the playoffs and sidelined for Super Bowl LIV and coming back from the injury wasn’t easy. The injury impacted his performance into the 2020 NFL season, where he appeared in all 16 games but started only half of them. Last season, Thornhill started just 12-of-17 games until Daniel Sorensen’s play forced the team to make a switch.

His snap count crept back up in 2021, which helped with his confidence. Thornhill was looking much more like he did as a rookie, but there is still room for improvement here as he enters a contract year.

Grade: B

Round 3, Pick 84: Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Of the players who are still on the team from this draft class, Saunders has appeared in the fewest games (22) and started the fewest games (5). He’s dealt with some injuries that have limited his time on the field, but he’s managed some decent flashes and production when he has been healthy. His rookie season was by far his most successful with 22 total tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in over 300 defensive snaps.

Grade: C

Round 6, Pick 201: South Carolina CB Rashad Fenton

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Fenton is a player who far exceeded his draft slot in the NFL. He appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making a key interception in the team’s win in Mexico City over the Los Angeles Chargers. In his sophomore season in 2020, the Chiefs relied on Fenton off the bench. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games, notching three starts in place of Charvarius Ward. He also played in the conference championship game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in 2020, recording a pick-six during the game.

While he dealt with injury and COVID-19 in 2021, when Fenton was on the field, he was a standout. He managed eight starts with 49 total tackles, seven passes defended, one forced fumble and he didn’t allow a touchdown in over 400 coverage snaps. He was the Chiefs’ best cornerback in 2021 by a new metric developed to more accurately depict cornerback play.

In total, Fenton has appeared in 50 games for the Chiefs with 11 career starts. He’s even in line for a starting role in 2022. It’s hard to do much better than that as a sixth-round pick.

Grade: A+

Round 6, Pick 214: Utah State RB Darwin Thompson

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Thompson was drafted with lofty expectations that he was unable to meet. He appeared in just 26 career games with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, recording 80 touches for 333 yards and three scores. He never really managed to capture the confidence of the coaching staff, even with several opportunities to do so.

After two seasons in Kansas City, he was waived at the onset of the 2021 NFL season during 53-man roster cuts. The team intended to re-sign him to the practice squad, but he opted to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad instead. When the Bucs waived him later in the season, the Chiefs picked him up on the practice squad, but they did not retain him after the postseason concluded.

Grade: D+

Round 7, Pick 216: Illinois OG Nick Allegretti

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Allegretti has developed into a key backup for the Chiefs on the interior offensive line. He notched his first career start in October of 2020 and he continued starting games for Kansas City all the way through Super Bowl LV. He’s appeared in 40 career regular-season games for the Chiefs with nine career starts and three career starts in the postseason. When he’s not on the bench, Allegretti has contributed as an extra run-blocker and last season he scored his first career touchdown on a trick play. It’s hard to ask for much more from a seventh-round draft pick, especially an offensive lineman.

Grade: A

