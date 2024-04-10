Gradient splits with Legge ahead of Long Beach; McAleer steps in

Katherine Legge’s tenure with Gradient Racing has come to an end. The open-wheel and sports car veteran, who was involved in a late race incident at Sebring that destroyed the No. 66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3, is being replaced by Stevan McAleer for the remainder of the season. No reason was given by the team for the split with Legge.

Having recently driven for the Andris Laivins-led outfit at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and been under Laivins’ direction for more than a decade, McAleer is familiar to the Texas-based team and will help to develop co-driver Sheena Monk in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class.

“After the thoroughly great experience I had with the team in Daytona, I was excited to be granted the opportunity to return and run for the rest of the season,” said McAleer. “This will be my second time competing in the Grand Prix of Long Beach, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with Gradient Racing. I have known team owner Andris Laivins since 2011 through CJ Wilson Racing, and I have won two championships with his programs in 2012 in MX5 Cup and in 2015 in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.”

The combo of McAleer and Monk will debut in the newly-built No. 66 Acura next week at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

