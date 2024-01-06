Grades are in: Unexpected frontcourt star leads Purdue

Jan. 5—Beat writer Scott Richey's take:

Player of the game

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn

It's not often the best big man on the court when the Boilermakers play isn't Zach Edey. The Purdue center did put together another double-double, but it was Kaufman-Renn who propelled the Boilermakers in the first half with Edey sidelined by two fouls. The Purdue sophomore made hustle play after hustle play and was an efficient offensive option in the post. Kaufman-Renn didn't quite get to his career high — a 24-point effort last year against New Orleans — but his 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting against Illinois was his best this season for the No. 1 Boilermakers.

Backcourt

Illinois: B

Purdue: B+

The one clear weakness in Ty Rodgers' game was exposed Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind. What Rodgers isn't is a shooter. Ever. The sophomore guard has attempted zero three-pointers this season. So Purdue checked Rodgers with the Edey, which allowed the 7-foot-4 center to just camp out in the paint and make life difficult for every other Illini simply by his presence.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B-

Purdue: A

Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins did what they could to help keep Illinois in the game. Guerrier put up 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hawkins had 11 points and six assists. But the combination of Edey and Kaufman-Renn was too much. Despite minimal playing time in the first half Edey still finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Bench

Illinois: D

Purdue: A-

This wasn't a case of Brad Underwood riding with a six-man rotation to generate style points for the NET ranking like he did in Tuesday's blowout of Northwestern. No, Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind., meant sticking with the starters plus Justin Harmon because that's where all the production was generated. Harmon's five points off the bench were basically it.

Overall

Illinois: B

Purdue: A-

Taking a loss at Purdue doesn't spell Illinois' downfall. The Boilermakers are the top-ranked team in the country for a reason. That doesn't mean, however, Illinois didn't head back to Champaign with zero regrets. Like the number of second-chance points allowed (a real thorn in Brad Underwood's side). The upside? Purdue isn't on the schedule again until early March.