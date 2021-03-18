Grades for Titans re-signing Jayon Brown, Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim

The Tennessee Titans have seen some key players depart in free agency this offseason, but the team has managed to bring back some of its own in the last few days.

Among those players are inside linebacker Jayon Brown, and tight ends Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser, all of whom have inked one-year deals.

Brown is re-signing on a one-year deal worth $5.25 million in what was a surprise to say the least. Swaim is back on a one-year, $2.5 million pact, while the details of Firkser’s contract are not yet know.

So, what grade do the Titans get for bringing these players back? Let’s take a look.

Jayon Brown

Terms: One year, $5.25 million There is no other way to say it: this deal is a home run for the Titans. Brown was expected to get upwards of $11 million per season, and that notion was only solidified when the Buffalo Bills paid inside linebacker Matt Milano a deal with an annual average of $10.3 million. However, it would appear that Brown's market wasn't as strong as we thought it would be after his injury-shortened 2020 campaign, allowing the Titans to bring him back at a steal of a price. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there were other offers out there for him, but he turned them down and is coming back to Nashville in the hopes he can help his market ahead of free agency in 2022. With Brown back in the fold, the Titans have one less big hole to fill and will retain a key cog in their defense who is one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL.

Grade: A+

Geoff Swaim

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Terms: one year, $2.5 million With Jonnu Smith gone, the Titans have begun the process of retaining their other tight ends, and it's looking like there could be at least some kind of committee approach next season. Swaim, who is making the same salary MyCole Pruitt did in 2020, checks multiple boxes with a reliable set of hands and with his ability as a plus blocker. After getting a pay raise, and with Smith gone, we expect to see Swaim's role in the passing game increase in 2021 if the committee approach is indeed the plan. If that comes to fruition, this will be a good deal for Tennessee.

Grade: A

Anthony Firkser

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Terms: one year (money unknown) Firkser was an unrestricted free agent, which means the Titans could have placed a tender on him, but instead the team avoided that and decided to outright re-sign him. While we don't know how much Firkser is getting paid as of this writing, we'd assume it's in the ballpark of what Swaim is being paid. The Harvard product posted career-highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2020, continuing to show his prowess as a pass-catcher — but he remains a liability when blocking. The loss of Smith put the Titans in a position to need a new primary pass-catcher at the position, and while Firkser won't dominate snaps because of his blocking, he remains the top option at the position in the passing game and could also see increased snaps from the slot with Adam Humphries gone.

Grade: A

