Grades for Titans signing Janoris Jenkins, Morgan Cox, Kevin Johnson

Three moves the Tennessee Titans have made in free agency were the signings of cornerback Janoris Jenkins, long snapper Morgan Cox and cornerback Kevin Johnson.

Johnson is the most recent of the three, as he agreed to terms with Tennessee on Thursday night just minutes after it was announced that defensive back Desmond King will go to the Houston Texans.

After purging their secondary, the Titans signed Jenkins to help fill the void, while Cox is slated to assume the starting long snapper duties, replacing Matt Overton.

Here’s a look at how we graded each move after they were made.

CB Janoris Jenkins

When we first heard about the Jenkins signing, we weren't exactly thrilled, but when digging a bit deeper on the man they call Jackrabbit, it doesn't seem so bad for the short term. Unfortunately we don't have the particulars of his deal, but we'd assume he'll cost less than the $10.2 million Adoree' Jackson would have, and certainly less than the $14.2 million Malcolm Butler would have been paid. And, when comparing his coverage numbers, Jenkins looks like he had a better 2020 season than both. When targeted, Jenkins permitted a completion rate of 58.8 percent and a QB rating of 81.8, while also allowing three scores. To compare, Butler surrendered a completion rate and QB rating of 63 percent and 83.2 respectively. Jackson's numbers aren't even worth mentioning. Furthermore, Jenkins is a great scheme fit, as he excels in man coverage, something Tennessee played in 48 percent of the time last season, albeit with lackluster results. The 32-year-old has also shown leadership qualities and a competitiveness that is hard to match, two things that are great for the Titans' locker room. https://twitter.com/RealTlkFB/status/1161811707624341505 This wasn't the sexy signing we all hoped for, and with his age it certainly comes with risk, but it's one that makes sense for what head coach Mike Vrabel wants in his defenders.

Grade: B

LS Morgan Cox

After being activated from the COVID-19 list last season, long snapper Beau Brinkley struggled mightily, leading to his longtime Nashville tenure ending. From there, Tennessee deployed Matt Overton, who did a nice job. However, he apparently wasn't good enough, as the Titans brought Cox, a Tennessee native and former Volunteer, in on a one-year deal worth $1.2 million after 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans couldn't have done much better than the veteran, as he's been to four Pro Bowls and was voted a First-Team All-Pro last season. The only reason he was available was because the Ravens wanted to get younger and cheaper at the position.

Grade: A+

CB Kevin Johnson

For now, it appears the Titans' solution in the slot to replace King comes in the form of Johnson. https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1372698204119183360 We aren't a fan of this move by any stretch. After all, Johnson is a former first-round bust who has looked more like a depth piece rather than a starter during his career. On the bright side, Johnson did post respectable numbers in coverage in 2020, and his were actually better than those of King. Here's the comparison:

Player Completion % QB Rating TDs Johnson 61.4 92.0 1 King 70.6 117.5 3

Unfortunately, we simply don't feel Johnson is that big of an upgrade, if one at all. On the bright side, he's got good size, is a willing and effective tackler, and is a decent fit in Tennessee's scheme overall. Still, the Titans needed to do something significant, and this doesn't qualify as such. If he's a depth piece, we would bump this grade up at least a few notches. For now, we have no choice but to assume he's the starting slot corner.

Grade: D

