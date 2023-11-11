Grades are in: Shannon provides offensive, defensive spark

Nov. 11—PLAYER OF THE GAME

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

In another game where Illinois needed some kind of spark — at both ends of the court — Shannon provided it. The Illini weren't able to capitalize on the veteran guard's first two steal-and-slam combinations, but the third led to the type of consistent effort that turned a close game into an 11-point victory. Shannon led Illinois with 15 points and five assists to go with his defensive efforts, and, most importantly Friday night, the type of energy the Illini needed.

BACKCOURT

Illinois: B-

Oakland: F

Oakland is going to do a lot of living — or dying — by the three this season. Illinois made sure it was more the latter Friday night by harassing Jack Gohlke and Blake Lampman any time either had the ball on the perimeter or were trying to get it. That took away the only thing the Golden Grizzlies really want to do. Defense that helped key a late run to claim a double-digit win.

FRONTCOURT

Illinois: A-

Oakland: B-

It took the better part of the game, but Illinois eventually realized it was actually the more physical team. A late second-half surge by Quincy Guerrier served as a complement to Dain Dainja, as the Illini pushed both their rebounding and points in the paint advantage. Trey Townsend did have 19 points for the Golden Grizzlies, but needed 18 shots to get it.

BENCH

Illinois: C

Oakland: D

Bench play carried Illinois in its season-opening win against Eastern Illinois, and that wasn't just because a blowout provided the opportunity to go deep in the rotation. Friday night's squeaker against Oakland meant heavier minutes for the Illini starters, but Dainja's 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench was more than the Golden Grizzlies could muster.

OVERALL

Illinois: B-

Oakland: C-

Whatever basketball sorcery Illinois tapped into to beat Kansas in a late October charity exhibition proved elusive in the first week of the season. Which was, if not fine, at least workable given the competition. The Illini will be flirting with disaster if it doesn't rediscover that high-level execution good enough to top the Jayhawks with No. 5 Marquette coming to town on Tuesday night.