Grades are in: Shannon leads second-half comeback

Nov. 18—Player of the game

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

This is basically a second-half award. Because that's when Shannon remembered that essentially no one can stop him when builds up a full head of steam attacking the basketball. Particularly no one on the Valparaiso roster. The veteran Illini guard scored 15 of his team-high 22 points after halftime and also turned up the heat defensively on the Beacons' Isaiah Stafford, who had a game-high 30 points but just seven on 3 of 8 shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Backcourt

Illinois: C+

Valparaiso: D+

Efficiency wasn't exactly a Valparaiso strength in the first half, but it cratered after halftime with the Beacons' guards most of the worst offenders. Jaxon Edwards shooting 0 of 10 from the field sort of balanced out his 14 rebounds. The Illini, meanwhile, got more efficient in the second half behind Shannon, Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers.

Frontcourt

Illinois: C+

Valparaiso: D+

The Illini found themselves in a bit of a pickle when Dain Dainja and Amani Hansberry both got in first-half four trouble without Coleman Hawkins (ruled out with an injury) unavailable. Illinois weathered that particular storm, ultimately getting 16 points and seven rebounds from Dainja, while outrebounding the Beacons 60-51 and winning the points-in-the-paint battle 48-28.

Bench

Illinois: B

Valparaiso: D

Luke Goode has established himself as the most consistent, productive option off the bench in the first two weeks of the season. The junior guard followed up setting a new career high with 13 points against Marquette on Tuesday by making 4 of 9 three-pointers and again scoring 13 points against Valparaiso. The Beacons, meanwhile, got next to nothing from their reserves.

Overall

Illinois: C+

Valparaiso: D+

Those that didn't watch Friday night's game will only see a box score that boasts a 23-point Illinois victory. The win is important, of course, and certainly better than the alternative, but the Illini have not played like a top 25 team through the first two weeks of the season. Mostly because they haven't put together consistent effort and execution for a 40-minute game. Maybe Sunday.