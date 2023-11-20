Grades are in: Shannon at the heart of another Illini win

Nov. 19—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

Player of the game

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon had another "Fine, I'll do it myself" moment Sunday against Southern. This one didn't wait for the second half. Nor was it needed to flip an Illinois deficit against a team it shouldn't be trailing into a lead. Shannon's 11 straight points — and 13 of 16 — late in the first half simply turned a five-point Illinois lead into a commanding advantage. Shannon finished with 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting, with the majority of his looks coming at the rim. The Jaguars, like most of the teams the Illini have played this season, and zero chance of stopping his relentless attacks of the basket.

------

Backcourt

Illinois: A-

Southern: D

Shannon's nightly two-way production is going to keep Illinois in games regardless of the opponent. Not only did he have a second straight 20-point game, but he held Southern's leading scorer Tai'reon Joseph to 16 points on 7 of 23 shooting. Nine rebounds from Marcus Domask helped the Illini's cause. So did nine points apiece from Justin Harmon and Luke Goode.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A

Southern: D

Dain Dainja got going early with 10 points before the first media timeout of Sunday's game and finished with 12. Amani Hansberry took over that primary frontcourt role in the second half and put up eight points and seven rebounds. Add in Quincy Guerrier's 10 points and six rebounds, and the Illini held a distinct advantage on a Southern team that managed just 17 rebounds.

Bench

Illinois: A-

Southern: A

It wasn't just a Luke Goode night off the bench for the Illini. Not that the junior guard didn't chip in what's become his typical production with made threes and rebounds. But Hansberry flirted with a double-double again — to go with three assists — and Nico Moretti's presence at point guard was a difference maker before he went down in the first half with a right foot injury.

Overall

Illinois: A-

Southern: D+

Everything about Illinois' performance against Southern was just slightly tainted by turnovers. Eight different players had at least two, and 21 for the game was both a season high and the most since also coughing it up 21 times just less than a year ago in a similar game against Lindenwood. As in one where that level of sloppy play didn't hurt against a lower-level opponent. More opponents are coming — like Marquette — where that won't work.