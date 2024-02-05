Grades are in: Rodgers stuffs the stat sheet in Illini win

Feb. 4—Player of the game

Illinois guard Ty Rodgers

Rodgers wasn't the leading scorer Sunday night at State Farm Center. That honor belonged to Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga with 31 points. Rodgers wasn't even the leading scorer on his own team. Coleman Hawkins put up 20 points for Illinois. But every hustle play that could be made, every rebound that could be snagged, had Rodgers at the epicenter. The Illini sophomore wound up two points shy of consecutive double-doubles for the first time in his career, but he still finished with eight points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in an absolute stat sheet stuffer of a performance.

Backcourt

Illinois: A-

Nebraska: B+

So much for Tominaga being in a slump. The Cornhuskers best shooter was a combined 4 of 17 in his past two games and had just two points in their overtime upset of Wisconsin on Thursday. Tominaga going for 31 points on 9 of 14 shooting, including 5 of 7 from three-point range, did level out the advantage Illinois had with Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. combing for 37 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A-

Nebraska: B

Hawkins had just as much a claim on player of the game honors as Rodgers. The versatile 6-foot-10 forward knocked down big shots in getting to a team-high 20 points, including some clutch free throws in overtime, and also had seven rebounds and five assists. A bounce-back game from Quincy Guerrier helped, too, as he finished with 12 points and seven rebounds in the wake of a pair of struggle-filled games.

Bench

Illinois: B-

Nebraska: A-

Luke Goode, Justin Harmon and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn shooting a combined 0 of 11 from three-point range really brought down the team percentage. Goode made up for it with eight rebounds, while Harmon made all of his free throws to offset some inbounding issues. The Cornhuskers wound up with a 17-10 advantage on bench points, though, with Juwan Gary putting up 12 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Overall

Illinois: A-

Nebraska: B+

The last two home games haven't featured the cleanest, prettiest basketball from Illinois. But they were both wins. That matters more as the Illini chase another Big Ten title. Illinois has found ways to win when shots won't fall — and they didn't against the Cornhuskers to the tune of 26 percent three-point shooting — but Brad Underwood and Co. will probably breathe easier if/when they do.