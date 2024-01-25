Grades are in: Northwestern guards difference maker in rematch

Jan. 25—Player of the game

Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer

Barnhizer wasn't the Wildcats' leading scorer Wednesday night against Illinois — Boo Buie had that honor — but the junior guard was significantly more efficient than his backcourt partner. Buie had a game-high 29 points, but he needed 25 shots to get it. Barnhizer finished with 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, to go with five rebounds and two assists. Barnhizer was a driving force behind Northwestern's win, scoring 16 of his 23 points in the second half and overtime.

Backcourt

Illinois: B+

Northwestern: A+

Slowing down Northwestern is sometimes as simple as letting Boo Buie do what he wants and shutting down everyone else. Barnhizer has made that more difficult and gave the Wildcats a potent 1-2 scoring punch alongside Buie on Wednesday night. A strong second-half from Marcus Domask at least helped Illinois mostly keep pace, but it wasn't enough.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A+

Northwestern: C

The most consistent Illinois players this month have been Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier. A dynamic frontcourt duo that's delivered both offensively and in securing a double-digit rebounding advantage for the Illini in nearly every game. Nothing changed Wednesday in Evanston, with Hawkins and Guerrier combining for 37 points and 24 rebounds.

Bench

Illinois: B

Northwestern: B

Neither team got all that much production beyond its starters. Back-to-back Luke Goode three-pointers in the first half was nearly all Illinois was able to manage off the bench, with Justin Harmon falling short of what had been a steady source of scoring from the fifth-year guard. The Wildcats didn't fare much better, with Nick Martinelli accounting for most of their bench points.

Overall

Illinois: B+

Northwestern: A-

A quick glance at the box score reveals everything you need to know about Northwestern's win. While Illinois crushed the rebounding battle and made more free throws than the Wildcats attempted, allowing Buie and Co. shoot 55 percent from the field overall and 61 percent from three-point range is a recipe for a road loss. That the Illini shot just 41 percent themselves — with a real issue finishing around the rim — certainly didn't help their attempt at another Big Ten road win.