Grades are in: Knecht leads second-half Tennessee rally

Dec. 9—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

Beat writer Scott Richey was courtside Saturday:

Player of the game

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht

It's simple. The Tennessee offense went in the tank when Knecht finished the first half on the bench with two fouls, and as soon as the the 6-foot-6 guard was back on the court the Vols showed signs of life again. Knecht was mostly responsible for flipping Illinois' halftime lead into a second-half advantage Tennessee held for the final 15 1/2 minutes of the game. Knecht was both productive (a team-high 21 points) and efficient (50 percent shooting).

Backcourt

Illinois: C

Tennessee: B

Four days ago Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask combined for 66 points on 25 of 35 shooting to lead Illinois to a top 25 win against Florida Atlantic. Shannon still got his against Tennessee — 22 points with half coming at the free throw line — but the two Illini guards were just 7 of 27 from the field. That doesn't set Illinois up for success. Especially when the Vols have three guards in double figures.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B

Tennessee: B

Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins combined for 34 points and nine rebounds. Plenty of the first. Not enough of the second (something the rest of the Illini shared Saturday). The physicality from Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka up front made a difference for Tennessee — especially Aidoo an this 14 points and seven rebounds.

Bench

Illinois: B-

Tennessee: B+

The Illinois rotation has tightened up considerably against higher level opponents. To the point where Luke Goode and Justin Harmon were again basically the only Illini to come off the bench in the second half other than a single minute played from Dain Dainja. Goode put up eight points and seven rebounds, but both he and Harmon had some tough misses from three.

Overall

Illinois: B-

Tennessee: B+

Just imagine if the officials had called the second half like they did the first. The final 20 minutes might have actually resembled basketball rather than the start-and-stop mess Saturday's game ultimately became. Tennessee adjusted to the circumstances sooner, turning a more aggressive approach offensively attacking the basket into free throws. Illinois didn't make that move soon enough.