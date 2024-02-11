Grades are in: Hall's late surge keys Spartans, sinks Illini

Feb. 10—Player of the game

Michigan State forward Malik Hall

A.J. Hoggard made his free throws late, finishing off his team-high 23 points and helping Michigan State secure its 88-80 victory against Illinois on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. Hall got his points in bigger bunches down the stretch, converting multiple and-one opportunities to finish with an remarkably efficient 22 points on 7 of 9 shooting to go with five rebounds. It was a difference maker later. The Illini went ice cold offensively in the final 7 1/2 minutes, and compounded the issues by giving up easy shots at the rim to Hall made worse by regular accompanying fouls.

Backcourt

Illinois: B

Michigan State: A

Terrence Shannon Jr. had his most productive game post-suspension with a game-high 28 points. Late turnovers by the Illini guards, though, changed the dynamic of the matchup. Namely in giving Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins more opportunities. The Spartans' trio combined for 52 points on 16 of 35 shooting, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B-

Michigan State: B

This mark for Michigan State is almost wholly influenced by Hall's performance. Backup bigs Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler combined for nine rebounds, but the Spartans' trio of centers — Mady Sissoko was a non-factor — didn't do much to counter Coleman Hawkins. The Illini forward stuffed the stat sheet per usual, led by his 14 points and seven assists.

Bench

Illinois: C+

Michigan State: B-

Illinois' rotation shrunk again. Dain Dainja got some first-half minutes with Hawkins on the bench with two fouls, but he didn't play in the second half and freshman guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn played just the final minute. That left Justin Harmon, who fed into the late turnover trouble, and Luke Goode, who Michigan State attacked defensively, as the primary bench options.

Overall

Illinois: B-

Michigan State: B

Three-fourths of the way into the season Illinois is still searching for a major, signature victory. Beating Florida Atlantic in early December in New York has lost value as the Owls have lost games. Ohio State is a Quad I win in name only. The Buckeyes' decent metrics are overshadowed by their terrible record. Beating Michigan State at home is the only other "big" win. Saturday could have been another — and was looking like it until those pesky final 7 1/2 minutes.