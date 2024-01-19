Grades are in: Fun had by all

Jan. 18—Sign up for our daily — and free — Illini basketball newsletter here

Player of the game

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins

Brad Underwood regularly called Terrence Shannon Jr. the best two-way player in the country before his suspension. Don't be surprised if the Illinois coach starts breaking out that label for Hawkins. The 6-foot-10 Illini forward certainly made a case for it Thursday night against Michigan. Hawkins scored a game-high 21 points on 6 of 10 shooting, including a 3 of 5 mark from three-point range. Add in 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists, and Hawkins arguably played his most complete game of the season. The type of performance — knocking down shots, guarding multiple positions — that illustrates why the Sacramento, Calif., native has next-level potential.

Backcourt

Michigan: B-

Illinois' defensive effort against Dug McDaniel forced the Michigan guard to take 18 shots to get his 14 points. A serious improvement compared to how Maryland's Jahmir Young faced little resistance in getting to his spots the last time out for the Illini. The efficiency was higher from Illinois' Marcus Domask and Ty Rodgers, who straddled the scoring/facilitating line more effectively.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A+

Michigan: B+

Limited production from Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier wasn't the only reason Illinois lost Sunday's home game to Maryland, but it certainly didn't help. This version of the Illini needs those two to be difference makers. That's what they were Thursday night, combining for 37 points and 24 rebounds to offset Michigan's Olivier Nkamhoua and Tarris Reed Jr., who put up 36 points and nine rebounds.

Bench

Illinois: B

Michigan: B-

Underwood went to his bench early. Nico Moretti made his Big Ten debut and got first-half minutes alongside Dain Dainja and Justin Harmon. Michigan coach Juwan Howard went even deeper with nine players getting first-half run. Then the second half hit and both coaches reverted to form and shrunk their rotations. Harmon's second-half effort tipped the "bench points" scale in the Illini's favor.

Overall

Illinois: A-

Michigan: B-

Underwood has to be pleased with Illinois' offensive effort Thursday night in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Illini finished the game shooting 48 percent overall and scoring 1.354 points per possession. All positive signs after Sunday's struggles against Maryland. What will stick with the Illinois coach, though, is how easy Michigan also had it offensively. Giving up 48 percent shooting and 1.090 points per possession only works when you're better offensively.