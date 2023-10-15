Grades are in: Feagin keys Illini in much-needed win

Oct. 15—Player of the Game: Illinois running back Kaden Feagin

Not only did the Illini true freshman make his first career start during Saturday's 27-24 win at Maryland. But the former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond standout make the most of his opportunity. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tailback showed what he's capable of with 19 carries for 84 yards and his first career touchdown. What was most impressive is how offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. trusted Feagin with a crucial fourth-down play late in the first half. Feagin's 2-yard touchdown plunge swung the momentum in the Illini's favor, with the game tied at 14 entering the locker room at halftime.

OFFENSE

Illinois: B

Maryland: B-

The Illini finally played something close to the complementary football coach Bret Bielema has sought. It wasn't a perfect game from Luke Altmyer, but the sophomore quarterback made plays when he needed to, completing 16 of 28 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The lone blemish? The five sacks the Illini allowed. Taulia Tagovailoa, Kaden Prather, Roman Hemby and the Terrapins' offense moved the ball, but couldn't convert enough key third downs.

DEFENSE

Illinois: B

Maryland: C

Three sacks from outside linebacker Seth Coleman certainly stood out. Dylan Rosiek and Kenenna Odeluga added a team-high eight tackles for the Illini, who were without standout defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. The fact Illinois was the second team all season to hold Maryland under 30 points is a feather in the cap, as the Illini have put together back-to-back solid defensive performances after a tough start to the season. The Terrapins, meanwhile, lost the battle at the line of scrimmage.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Illinois: A

Maryland: D

The Illini had their most complete special teams performance of the season. The 45-yard miss from Caleb Griffin in the second quarter was really the only negative mark. Isaiah Williams (punt return) and Kenari Wilcher (kick return) helped Illinois flip field position, and Griffin delivered in the clutch again. Illinois punter Hugh Robertson also pinned Maryland inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. Terrapins kicker Jack Howes tied the game at 24 late with a 48-yard field goal, but missed one earlier.

COACHING

Illinois: B

Maryland: D-

The fact Bielema changed his mind after initially sending out the field-goal unit on Feagin's short touchdown run late in the first half turned out to be the right choice. That it came after Maryland coach Mike Locksley called a timeout wasn't the best look for the former Illini offensive coordinator. It wasn't the only puzzling decision Locksley made on Saturday (an onside kick to open the second half, really?). Ultimately, Bielema got it right more times than not in the Illini's first win against Maryland.

OVERALL

Illinois: A

Maryland: D

Illinois needed a win in the worst way and got one. It remains to be seen whether the Illini can use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, with five games to get three more wins to reach the six-win mark and bowl eligibility. The shine of a 5-0 start to the season for Maryland has almost completely worn off after back-to-back losses. Losing to No. 4 Ohio State is understandable. But losing as a two-touchdown favorite against what was a struggling Illinois team is cause for concern.