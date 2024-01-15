Grades are in: Execution issues plague Illini on both ends

Jan. 14—Player of the game

Maryland guard Jahmir Young

Young wasn't the most efficient of the Terrapins on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center — he did need 24 shots to score his game-high 28 points — but the sheer production still made the Maryland point guard the difference maker in the 76-67 upset of No. 10 Illinois. Young would have been more efficient had he just stuck to attacking the basket. He missed all four of his three-point attempts, but he finished when he got to the rim and managed a game-high eight assists kicking out of dribble drives that weren't going to end in a layup.

Backcourt

Illinois: B-

Maryland: A-

Marcus Domask kept Sunday's game from becoming a lopsided loss. While the rest of his teammates struggled offensively in the second half — everyone not name Domask shot 4 of 27 in the final 20 minutes — he scored 13 of his team-high 26 points to keep the Illini in the game. Luke Goode was the only other Illinois player in double figures with 13 points.

Frontcourt

Illinois: D

Maryland: A

Illinois' best bet against Maryland forward Julian Reese was sending him to the free throw line. Otherwise he was tough to stop, finishing with 20 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. The Illini had other issues, too. Coleman Hawkins fouled out late after having an inconsistent impact, and Quincy Guerrier shot just 2 of 10 from the field in one of his least efficient outings of the season.

Bench

Illinois: C

Maryland: C-

And you thought the Illini relied heavily on their starters. Maryland got just five points off the bench, making freshman Jamie Kaiser Jr.'s six rebounds the most important stat among the Terps' reserves. Dain Dainja finished with seven points and four rebounds for Illinois in, per usual these days, a seriously limited role.

Overall

Illinois: C-

Maryland: B+

Illinois' top 10 offense certainly didn't show up Sunday afternoon at a sold out, but not filled to capacity, State Farm Center. While the Illini did make their free throws — an advantage that kept them from a double-digit loss — they shot a season-worst 32.8 percent from the field overall and made just 1 of 14 three-pointers in the second half. This team has to score to win.