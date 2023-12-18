Grades are in: Efficient Guerrier leads balanced Illini

Dec. 17—Player of the game

Illinois forward Quincy Guerrier

It wasn't that long ago that Guerrier was shooting a remarkable (for the wrong reason) 10 percent from three-point range. Like two weeks ago not long. Healthy again after battling a right wrist injury early in the season, the 6-foot-8 forward out of Montreal has found his shooting stroke. After making 3 of 8 three-pointers in Illinois' loss at Tennessee, Guerrier was 2 of 2 from deep Sunday as part of an efficient performance that saw him put up 15 points and seven rebounds in an Illini victory against Colgate.

Backcourt

Illinois: B

Colgate: D

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s streak of double-digit scoring performance this season hit 10 games Sunday ... because he scored all 14 of his points in the first half. Going scoreless in the final 20 minutes didn't affect Shannon defensively, though, as he finished with five blocks and completely bottled up Braeden Smith. The Colgate guard scored just two points on 1 of 7 shooting.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A

Colgate: B-

Guerrier was joined in double figures by Coleman Hawkins, who led Illinois with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The type of combined production that saw the two Illini forwards play 27 and 30 minutes, respectively. Production necessary given Colgate's strength up front, with Jeff Woodward leading the Raiders with 14 points and four rebounds.

Bench

Illinois: B-

Colgate: B+

The nature of Sunday's matchup — namely Colgate's size — made it a game where Dain Dainja could carve out a bigger role. Dainja's five points and eight rebounds came in 14 minutes of playing time, which was the most he's had since the Western Illinois game on Nov. 24. But Sunday's game was also one where Brad Underwood again leaned on his starters in the second half.

Overall

Illinois: B+

Colgate: C

The reasons why Illinois might have struggled against Colgate were stacked high. Fresh off finals week. Hadn't played at home in 24 days. A drop back in competition (albeit not all that far) after playing two ranked teams and a Big Ten road game. Classic trap game. The Illini avoided those many pitfalls with a dominant start and a strong finish that erased some questionable second-half offensive execution.