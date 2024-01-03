Grades are in: Domask keys Big Ten blowout

Jan. 2—Beat writer Scott Richey's take:

Player of the game

Domask was the epitome of efficiency when scoring a career-high 33 points on 15 of 21 shooting in Illinois' early December win against Florida Atlantic in New York City. The follow-up to that breakout performance was ... not much of the same. Domask was just 12 of 39 in his next four games — a middling 30 percent shooting weighed down by going 2 of 22 from three-point range — when Big Ten play resumed Tuesday night against Northwestern. A conference restart that doubled as a conference win for the Illini with Domask putting up 32 points on 11 of 15 shooting to go with six assists and five rebounds.

Backcourt

Illinois: A

Northwestern: C

Domask wasn't just the catalyst for a seriously efficient Illinois offense. He also helped make life difficult for Northwestern guard Boo Buie, with Ty Rodgers also playing a role in that defensive effort. The Wildcats' scoring leader still finished with 20 points, but it took him 14 shots. That's a ratio the Illini can live with from one of the top guards in the Big Ten.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A

Northwestern: D+

The contrast in effectiveness between Illinois' frontcourt and Northwestern's was stark. Mostly because the Illini duo of Quincy Guerrier (rebounding, moving without the ball) and Coleman Hawkins (shot making, shot blocking) were actually effective. The same could be said only for Wildcats backup big man Luke Hunger, who made a pair of threes and had 10 points.

Bench

Illinois: A

Northwestern: B-

Brad Underwood rode with his starters significantly more Tuesday night against Northwestern than he did in Friday's blowout win against Fairleigh Dickinson. Limited opportunity meant limited production. Justin Harmon had the biggest role off the bench for the Illini, and the veteran guard delivered again with four made three-pointers and a season-high 20 points.

Overall

Illinois: A

Northwestern: C

What Illinois accomplished Tuesday night against Northwestern wasn't just a necessary home win in the resumption of Big Ten play. (As close as the league might be, protecting home court is an even bigger priority than normal). The additional statement made with a 30-point victory against the Wildcats showed that there's still something dynamic about this team without Terrence Shannon Jr. that can keep the Illini competitive.