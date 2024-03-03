Grades are in: Domask dominates in return to Wisconsin

Mar. 2—Player of the game

Illinois guard Marcus Domask

Domask accomplished a lot during his four seasons at Southern Illinois. Scored more than 1,600 points in 106 games (all starts). Pushed the Salukis back to Missouri Valley Conference title contender territory by his senior year. Then Domask opted to transfer and has been just as good jumping up a couple of levels to the Big Ten. Saturday's 31-point effort in his return to Wisconsin was his third 30-point game of the season, matching his senior season at SIU, to go with a team-high eight rebounds and team-high three assists. Domask found the perfect fit at Illinois — especially with the turn to "booty ball" — and he's thrived. The Badgers got a first-hand look at just how much.

Backcourt

Illinois: A-

Wisconsin: B-

Let's be honest. Neither team did a terrific job of slowing down each others' guards. Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. combined for 54 points on 18 of 34 shooting. Wisconsin was able to get double figures from Max Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn and AJ Storr as they capitalized on, at times, too easy attacks on the basket. Illinois was just slightly more effective defensively, particularly with Shannon making Storr earn his 13 points on 4 of 12 shooting.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B+

Wisconsin: B-

As often as Tyler Wahl was victimized in "booty ball" by Domask, the veteran Wisconsin forward gave as good as he got with 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting. But that was nearly it from the Badgers' frontcourt, as Steven Crowl was in foul trouble nearly the entire game and his young backups struggled. Illinois got a steady performance from Coleman Hawkins with 13 points and seven rebounds to counter Wahl, with Quincy Guerrier solid, if not spectacular.

Bench

Illinois: A-

Wisconsin: C+

Wisconsin's 15-14 advantage on bench points was more a result of Greg Gard going six deep on his bench — freshman guard John Blackwell did the most with seven points — and Brad Underwood sticking with a tight rotation that only gets tighter in the second half. That meant mostly just Justin Harmon off the bench after halftime, and the fifth-year guard delivered with 10 points and two rebounds. Nearly all of that came in the second half.

Overall

Illinois: A-

Wisconsin: B-

Trips to Madison, Wis., used to be cringe worthy for Illinois. Home games against Wisconsin weren't much better. But Saturday's win against the Badgers continued the complete flip in success for the Illini. Seven straight wins total. Four in a row at the Kohl Center. And it came the way most of Illinois' wins have come since January ... by throttling teams offensively. The Illini's 91 points on Saturday in Madison marked the 13th time in 18 Big Ten games they've scored at least 80 and pushed them into the top 10 nationally in scoring.