Grades are in: Domask does a bit of everything against Indiana

Jan. 27—PLAYER OF THE GAME

Illinois guard Marcus Domask

There's a reason Domask almost never subs out of games. The veteran guard played 39 of 40 minutes against Indiana because he's consistent in what he brings to the court. This season that has been regular stat sheet stuffing. Domask led Illinois in scoring, rebounding and assists Saturday afternoon with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists — his second double-double of the year. His overall efficiency was a touch down, needing 13 shots to get to 16 points, but he knocked down a three-pointer and, most importantly, made all of his free throws.

BACKCOURT

Illinois: B+

Indiana: C

Domask was one of three Illinois guards in double figures Saturday along with Terrence Shannon Jr., who made important free throws late, and Luke Goode, who had three of the Illini's seven made three-pointers. An assertive Ty Rodgers in the first half rounded out that group. Xavier Johnson put up 14 points for Indiana, but the rest of the Hoosiers' guards didn't make much difference in the game.

FRONTCOURT

Illinois: B-

Indiana: A

Malik Reneau fouling out with just more than three minutes to play might have been the difference in Indiana leaving Champaign with a road win. The Hoosiers' sophomore put up an efficient 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting to go with seven rebounds. A double-double from Mackenzie Mgbako also tilted the frontcourt matchup in Indiana's favor on a day where Quincy Guerrier struggled for Illinois.

BENCH

Illinois: A

Indiana: D-

The Hoosiers didn't go deep on their bench and didn't get much from the three guys they played. Just two points, two rebounds and an assist from Anthony Leal. The Illini's reserves were significantly more productive — and impactful — led by Goode's 11 points, a second-half spark from Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and another late-game floater in a major moment by Justin Harmon.

OVERALL

Illinois: B

Indiana: C+

Ugly wins are still wins, and Illinois ugly'd its way to a crucial Big Ten home win against Indiana. Shooting 37 percent from the field wasn't the Illini's worse this season — they dipped below that in losses to Tennessee and Maryland — but it put them in the neighborhood of a potential Quad III loss. That they probably would have been saddled with had the Hoosiers not missed all their three-pointers and most of their free throws.