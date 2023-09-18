Grades for Clemson football's top wide receivers with 3 games down, Florida State next

One of the biggest concerns for Clemson football coming into the 2023 season was the wide receivers. The Tigers hadn't had a consistent go-to at receiver the year prior, and coach Dabo Swinney said throughout the offseason that Clemson had to get better "throwing and catching" to have a better season.

The first quarter of the season is finished, and No. 23 Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) has its biggest test on deck in No. 3 Florida State (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday (noon ET, ABC). The Tigers still seem to have some questions at receiver. Clemson wants to spread the ball around in its new offense under Garrett Riley, and it's done a good job so far of involving a lot of players. There's no shortage of talent among the receivers, but in terms of on-field results, no one has really emerged yet as a dominant pass-catcher the Tigers can count on when they need a big play.

With the heart of the ACC schedule about to begin, Clemson needs to find its best combination in the passing game. Here's how the Tigers' top four wide receivers have graded out so far.

Pro Football Focus offensive grade: 70.6

PFF receiving grade: 72.6

Williams led Clemson in receiving yards last season with 604, averaging 10.8 yards per reception and catching four touchdowns. This season, he's been the Tigers' most consistent receiver through three games. He's the most frequently targeted with 20, according to PFF, and he's caught 15 of those for 145 yards.

PFF offensive grade: 67.3

PFF receiving grade: 66.7

Collins is Clemson's receiving leader with 197 yards on 13 catches thanks to a career game against Charleston Southern. He had a career-high seven receptions and 137 yards in Week 2. He wasn't a big factor in the receiving game against FAU, however, with one catch on three targets for 10 yards. He's actually grading out slightly better through three games than he did last season, and he's caught 72% of his targets compared to 59% last season. Clemson needs him to find some consistency.

PFF offensive grade: 54.6

PFF receiving grade: 54.1

For a starter, Randall hasn't gotten many looks in Clemson's first three games: He's been targeted eight times with five catches. He had a solid game against FAU with two receptions for a game-high 51 yards. His grades are slightly lower right now than they were after last season. Randall has a lot of value as a physical blocker at the Z spot, but he needs to find ways to get open more often if his production is to increase going forward.

PFF offensive grade: 69.8

PFF receiving grade: 69.5

Brown was the standout of Clemson's win over FAU. The true freshman and No. 2 slot receiver got some extra playing time while Williams was briefly sidelined for a few series. Brown finished with 49 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions, including a long of 30 yards for a score. Brown has showed impressive speed, mostly in the return game. It might be worth considering ways to get him on the field more going forward.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How Clemson football's wide receivers have graded out through 3 games