Grades are in: Career game from Nick Kern Jr. sparks Penn State win

Feb. 22—PLAYER OF THE GAME

Penn State guard Nick Kern Jr.

Kern hadn't scored more than 18 points in a single game in his entire career. A pair of 18-point efforts this season after following coach Mike Rhoades from VCU to Penn State were his best. Both came in Big Ten losses. Kern finished Wednesday night's 90-89 Nittany Lions victory with a career-high 22 points on 10 of 17 shooting. Zero three-pointers. Just 2 of 6 shooting at the free throw line. The 6-foot-6 guard out of St. Louis basically did all his scoring at the rim and had it fairly easy against an Illinois defense that put up little resistance. (Honorable mention to Zach Hicks for making all three free throws to give his team the win).

BACKCOURT

Illinois: A

Penn State: A-

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask combined for 50 of Illinois' 89 points. Penn State struggled to stop Shannon attacking the basket, which he turned into 35 points, and the Nittany Lions similarly had trouble stopping Domask in the "booty ball" they inspired. At least for the first 39 minutes, 25 seconds. Then the Nittany Lions guards turned up the full-court pressure and helped spur the comeback.

FRONTCOURT

Illinois: F

Penn State: B

Illinois has been able to lean on its frontcourt pairing of Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier for the majority of the season. That wasn't the case against Penn State. Guerrier played just four minutes in the second half. Hawkins missed a pair of crucial free throws and then sent Hicks to the line for three of his own in the closing seconds. Those two combining for 14 points and nine rebounds isn't enough for Illinois. Especially when Hicks and Qudus Wahab put up 13 points apiece for the Nittany Lions.

BENCH

Illinois: B-

Penn State: B+

Brad Underwood turned to his full bench in the first half, playing 10 of his 11 scholarship players. Freshmen Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry both got their most significant run in a single half. The rotation tightened up — per usual — in the second half, which let Penn State's get the upper hand on bench production. Jameel Brown and Puff Johnson both made critical plays down the stretch to help the Nittany Lions piece together their comeback.

OVERALL

Illinois: C-

Penn State: B+

The most straightforward path for Illinois in its pursuit of a Big Ten title was winning out. So much for that. Now the Illini still have to beat Purdue on March 5 in Champaign and also get some help from one (or more) of Rutgers, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin. That's the impact of coughing up a double-digit lead in the final 2 1/2 minutes to what was one of the bottom four teams in the conference. The way Penn State was able to mount its comeback — namely with nothing positive from the Illinois defense — creates longer-term questions. That kind of defense won't work for a team looking for more NCAA tournament success than it's had in nearly two decades.