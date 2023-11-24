How we graded Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin in Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Ole Miss football has won back the Golden Egg.

The Rebels topped Mississippi State for the third time in Lane Kiffin's four-year tenure as coach, beating the Bulldogs 17-7 on Thursday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Here's how we graded the Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) in their win over the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7).

Offense: C-

The 41 passing yards Jaxson Dart accumulated in the first half marked an ugly start for the Ole Miss offense. The Rebels could not get the ball to their playmakers reliably. They were hopeless on third down. Midway through the third quarter, though, something clicked, and the Rebels managed the points that they needed to win the game. Quinshon Judkins, running behind a makeshift offensive line, looked as good as he has all season. But the Rebels did not win this game on the offensive side of the ball.

Defense: A+

Not for the first time this season, the Ole Miss defense bailed its offense out. The Rebels won at the line of scrimmage. More impressive, though, was their play in space. Unwilling or unable to test the Ole Miss secondary deep very often, Mississippi State tried to get its players in space closer to the line of scrimmage. The Rebels rallied to the ball better than they have in any game this season, and the result was one of their most dominant performances of the campaign.

Special Teams: B+

Taking the field-goal-kicking duties from Caden Davis, Caden Costa was true on his only attempt. Fraser Masin got the most work he has all season and didn't make any real mistakes. A big punt return from Zavion Thomas in the fourth quarter looked more like individual brilliance on his part than an error from the Rebels. Comparatively, the kicking game was not kind to Mississippi State, which pushed a 42-yard field goal wide in the first half and missed another one short in the second.

Coaching: B-

Ole Miss' initial offensive game plan, very obviously, did not work. But the Rebels had a great plan on defense, and made the necessary adjustments on offense to ensure they got the points they needed to leave Starkville with a win.

Overall: A

This game is not about margins. It is rarely pretty. All that matters in this state is that you win. Were the Rebels perfect? Absolutely not. But they didn't have to be.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

