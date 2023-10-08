How we graded Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin in win over Arkansas. Only defense gets an A.

OXFORD — Ole Miss football did not make it easy against Arkansas Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Trailing early in the fourth quarter, the Rebels needed a pair of big late drives by their offense to pull out a 27-20 win.

Here's how we graded coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in the victory.

Offense: C-

You are never going to have an effective performance on offense when you fail to convert your first 10 third downs. For most of the game, the Rebels lacked the explosive play capability that is so important for them, and they weren't able to string together long drives often, either.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who seemed banged up after a first-quarter collision, didn't have his best performance, and the Rebels largely failed to get Tre Harris involved in the passing game.

There's no failing grade here because Ole Miss won the game, but the Rebels will need to be better moving forward.

Defense: A

The Ole Miss defense did just about everything you could have asked from it after its poor showing last week in the win against LSU. The Rebels made impactful plays in the Arkansas backfield. They came away with key turnovers, and they held firm when their offense presented the Razorbacks with a short field in the second half.

Special Teams: C

There's not much to focus on here for the Rebels. You'd like to see Caden Davis connect on his 46-yard field goal at the end of the half, but that's not a kick you're going to crush a college kicker too much for not converting. Fraser Masin had one of his better games punting the ball.

Coaching: C+

Even the scripted plays at the beginning of the game didn't look great for Kiffin's offense, so there's reason to be critical of the game plan, despite the Rebels improving late in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, you have to praise Pete Golding for Ole Miss' defensive improvements.

Overall: B-

Save for maybe Vanderbilt, there's no reason to be heavy handed with criticism after an SEC win. The Rebels did not play as well as we know them to be capable of, but they got it done.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

