How we graded Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee football after crushing Iowa in Citrus Bowl

Tennessee football got four touchdowns from Nico Iamaleava to end its season by blasting Iowa.

The No. 21 Vols (9-4) had no issue handling No. 17 Iowa (10-4) in a 35-0 win in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. It got all the scoring it needed from Iamaleava's legs in the freshman's first career start.

Here are grades from Heupel's second bowl win in three seasons:

Offense: B-plus

All eyes were on Iamaleava as he stepped in for senior Joe Milton, who opted out at quarterback. Iamaleava, the game's MVP and a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, was decent passing the ball, but didn't need to be great as Tennessee got more than enough on the ground. He threw a fourth-quarter passing touchdown as the Vols scored more points against Iowa's top-5 defense than any team this season.

UT had early success on the ground against Iowa's highly ranked rush defense. The Hawkeyes had allowed four rushing touchdowns all season. Iamaleava had two in the first half, which matched the total Iowa allowed in 12 regular-season games.

Dylan Sampson smashed the 100-yard mark, while freshman Cam Seldon had a solid showing. The rushing attack was the most impressive part of UT's offense with 232 yards, doubling what Iowa allowed per game.

Defense: A-plus

There's a reason Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not being retained next season. The hapless Hawkeyes are not a threat offensively and that was certainly the case Monday.

Tennessee forced punt after punt from the inept Iowa offense, which had 81 yards at halftime and only crossed midfield once. The Vols got a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter on a James Pearce Jr. pick-six, which added to his tremendous day. He also had a strip-sack in the third quarter, forcing a turnover inside the Iowa 10 to set up UT's third touchdown.

UT joined Michigan and Penn State as teams to shut out the Hawkeyes.

Special teams: B

Jackson Ross rebounded from an early shanked punt to have a steady showing. Dee Williams had a long return but it was called back after review showed he was down.

Coaching: A

Tennessee was without a lot of its starting secondary due to injury and transfers and didn't have its starting quarterback. It also was depleted on the offensive line and without its best two running backs.

It was no matter. The Vols were better coached and better prepared than Iowa. Iamaleava looked the part in enough stretches for UT to feel good about the player he can be next season.

Overall: A-minus

Tennessee got a nice win against a decent Iowa team to end its season with nine wins, and a 9-4 season feels a lot better than an 8-5 season.

