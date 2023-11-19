How we graded Missouri football after it held off upset-minded Florida

In its final home game of the season, the drama was certainly high for Missouri football.

Here are our postgame grades from Missouri's 33-31 win over Florida.

Missouri's offense

It wasn't a perfect outing. The Tigers' offense sputtered at times as MU couldn't mount much momentum or offensive rhythm.

That changed at halftime.

Missouri started the second half with three straight scoring drives to put the pressure on Florida. That third drive was just two plays long and ended with a 77-yard touchdown to Theo Wease.

That gave Missouri the cushion it needed. Once again, the offensive playmakers shined for Missouri.

Still, when Missouri needed sustained success on offense the Tigers didn't get it. They sputtered on third down and punted away with under five minutes remaining.

In a season where Missouri's offense could have proved its mettle, the Tigers blinked against a Florida team that had nothing to lose.

Still, the Tigers got into Harrison Mevis' range for a game-winning field goal by converting a 4th-and-17. The offense did what it needed to win.

Grade: B

Missouri's defense

One week after an incredible performance against Tennessee, the Tigers' defense struggled to contain Florida's playmakers.

Travis Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. averaged over 7 yards per carry in the running game, and quarterback Graham Mertz found plenty of chunk plays through the air to keep the Gators' offense moving.

Tackling was suspect, and so was some coverage. That was never more evident as Etienne took a handoff in the red zone and virtually walked in untouched for a score.

There were some great plays like Jaylon Carlies punctuating his senior night with a tip-drill interception. There was also a fumble recovery after Florida dropped the ball on a handoff that stalled a Florida drive deep in MU's red zone.

But those plays needed to happen far more often against a Florida team that can move the ball.

Plus, calls like the late hit against Johnny Walker Jr. in the fourth quarter allowed Florida to keep moving down the field. Those are self-inflicted wounds we haven't seen from this team in weeks.

It was clear the defense took a step back.

When MU punted the ball away with 4:44 left in the game up by just two, that was a chance for MU to put the game away with a defensive stand.

Instead, on third down, the defense allowed a 27-yard gain by a redshirt freshman quarterback. That set up a go-ahead field goal.

Grade: D

Missouri running back Cody Schrader stands in a moment of thought before a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Brett Norfleet

It was a stellar game for the freshman, who seems to have locked up the starting tight end job.

He caught three passes for 43 yards and was a clear lead blocker.

Norfleet even hurdled a Gator and shoved another one off. He made established SEC defenders look small.

There's a reason Norfleet doesn't earn an A, however. He should have had a touchdown catch in the second half but was flagged for being an ineligible man downfield. Norfleet was covered up when he lined up on the line of scrimmage, meaning he was not eligible to catch a pass.

That wasn't his fault. It was the only issue for the freshman who showed he is the future at that position.

Grade: A

Luther Burden

The sophomore star went over 1,000 yards this season. He went over 100 yards receiving for the first time since the Week 6 game against LSU.

That was a statement game for the Tigers' go-to receiver. He's still a great player if you had any doubt.

He almost had an incredible tip-drill touchdown, where he caught a deflected pass in the end zone. However, the officials ruled the pass incomplete. It would have been a sensational play, but plays like that are always possible with Burden on the field.

Grade: A

Harrison Mevis

This guy's story runs parallel to Missouri football's story.

Another game-winning kick this season, this time to send the seniors home smiling.

The Gator Chomp after making the kick was perfection.

Grade: A+

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How we graded Missouri football after a rough defensive day