How we graded Malik Willis and rest of Tennessee Titans in preseason win vs. Patriots

It's hard to nitpick too much about this one.

The Tennessee Titans routed the New England Patriots 23-7 in their preseason finale Friday, outgaining the Patriots by nearly 300 yards on a day where the Titans' offense moved the ball methodically and sustained long drives, and the defense never let New England get into anything resembling a rhythm.

Some of the Titans' younger players stood out, while the few starters who played showed how good they still are.

Here are The Tennessean's grades for Friday's win.

Quarterback: B+

Second-year passer Malik Willis had his best passing game as a Titan, preseason or otherwise. His two interceptions were ugly, but he was otherwise near perfect from the second quarter on, completing 14 of his last 15 passes for two touchdowns. After never breaking 100 passing yards in a start as a rookie, Willis threw for 211 Friday.

Running backs: B+

Tyjae Spears didn't have a great day running behind the first-team offensive line, averaging 3.1 yards per carry on nine rushes. But spell backs Jacques Patrick and Julius Chestnut both had big days, with Patrick running for 76 yards and Chestnut combining 30 rushing yards with 42 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.

Wide receivers: C+

The grade's low only because of lack of opportunity. Willis targeted running backs more than he did receivers. But rookies Colton Dowell and Kearis Jackson made the most of their opportunities, with Jackson catching a touchdown.

Tight ends: C+

Same as the receivers. Not a lot of opportunities to speak of here, other than an interception that Willis threw behind rookie Josh Whyle that caromed off his hands for an interception.

Offensive line: B+

The first-team group struggled a little bit at first, hence Spears' low numbers. But the second-teamers really showed improvement after a rough start to the preseason, both with the way they paved holes for Chestnut and Patrick and with how they kept Willis off the ground.

Defensive line: A+

Denico Autry and the starters were unstoppable when they were out there. Jayden Peevy, Caleb Murphy, Michael Dwumfour and the satellite squad kept things going when the backups came in. Just a dominant performance for a group that didn't even have Jeffery Simmons or Teair Tart dressed out.

Linebackers: B+

Azeez Al-Shaair looked really good in his only quarter. Ben Niemann flashed on a couple of plays and Luke Gifford stood out on special teams. The group flew around behind the great defensive line play and didn't leave any slack.

Defensive backs: A

There weren't as many pass breakups or interceptions as past weeks, but the secondary was solid. The Patriots' quarterbacks completed less than half of their passes for less than 3.5 yards per attempt. That's how you erase any and all aerial threats.

