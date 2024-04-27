Grade for Titans’ Jarvis Brownlee Jr. pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. with the 146th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, a selection that shores up Tennessee’s depth behind a stout trio of starters.

Brownlee’s style of play perfectly fits defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s saying of DAWG (Disciplined [expletive] With Grit). What are Brownlee’s strengths and weaknesses? What grade does this pick deserve? Lets break it down.

Jarvis Brownlee is far from the biggest corner in the world (5-foot-10, 194 pounds), but he is tenacious. Brownlee is not afraid of contact and loves to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Brownlee showcased plenty of versatility throughout his college career. He played significant snaps on the boundary, in the slot, and in the box. The Florida State transfer thrives in zone coverage, where he earned a 78.0 zone coverage grade last season.

The 22-year-old is disruptive at the catch point, allowing a completion percentage of just 51.4% in 2023.

Brownlee showcases quick short-area movement skills, but lacks elite vertical speed, which could be a problem at the next level.

Brownlee was certainly noticeable against the run on film. Receivers had an extremely hard time maintaining blocks on the feisty corner. He has the competitive nature any coach would want.

In addition to his aforementioned long speed, or lack thereof, another one of Brownlee’s shortcomings is his height (no pun intended). He may be better suited in the slot at the NFL level.

Overall, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is a solid player. He should prove to be quality depth immediately and has a high likelihood of developing into a starter down the road. Brownlee ranks 125th on the consensus big board, another good value addition for Ran Carthon and Co.

GRADE: B+

