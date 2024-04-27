Grade for Titans’ Cedric Gray pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans have selected linebacker Cedric Gray out of North Carolina with the 107th pick (fourth round) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tennessee had a need at off-ball linebacker and filled it with this selection. Gray earned first-team All-ACC honors twice during his time at UNC.

What are the Titans getting in Gray? What grade does this pick deserve? Lets break it down.

Gray is a great athlete with excellent closing speed. Pair this with good trigger instincts and the 21-year-old is an adequate run defender. Gray’s 41 run stops ranked 14th amongst all linebackers in the country.

Where Gray really makes his living is in coverage and rushing the passer.

Gray is very versatile when it comes to defending the pass. He has the length to hang with tight ends and the speed to keep up with running backs. The Maryland native’s efforts in coverage earned him an impressive 78.0 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Gray looks like an edge rusher at times when rushing the quarterback. He showcases impressive bend, power, and pass-rush moves for an off-ball linebacker. Gray ranked in the upper echelon of linebackers in pass-rush grade last season.

As far as drawbacks go, Gray took a bit of a step back in 2023 after a stellar 2022 season. Additionally, he’s a bit light for the position and could afford to add some lower-body strength.

Overall, Gray has the potential to start Day 1 for a LB-needy Titans team. Gray ranks 99th on the consensus big board. Good value here.

GRADE: B+

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire