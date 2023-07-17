What grade do you give Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s Madden NFL 24 rating?

Wide receiver ratings for EA Sports latest version of Madden NFL came out on Monday. Madden 24 has Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dointae Johnson as an 82 to start the season.

Johnson saw his rating dip from an 85 last season. That 85 was actually up four points from the previous season. There’s no denying Johnson saw his numbers take a bit of a step up in 2022. This had less to do with Johnson’s ability and everything to do with a rookie starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett did what he could but the offense was seriously scaled back and didn’t provide any of the skill players many big-play chances.

Was it fair for EA Sports to ding Johnson after last season?

Cast your vote and let us know what grade you would give Johnson’s Madden grade. If Johnson can find the end zone this season, which he failed to do in 2022, it would really help.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire