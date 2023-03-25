Grade the Steelers signing OT Le’Raven Clark

After the Pittsburgh Steelers signed two free-agent interior offensive linemen, we thought they were done adding offensive linemen until the 2023 NFL draft. But Pittsburgh surprised us when they announced they had signed offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark as well.

Why did the Steelers sign Clark? It’s hard to know exactly what the plan is but most likely this is a simple depth signing and not a guarantee Clark will make the final 53-man roster. Anyone who saw the Steelers signed an offensive tackle and wondered if the team brought in the replacement for Dan Moore, you were mistaken.

Clark has not developed in the NFL despite being a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He has major weaknesses coming out of college and those still exist today. This move feels like assistant general manager Andy Weidl owed Clark a favor and so he signed him.

Cast your vote and grade the signing of Clark. For us, it’s an F and should have no impact on the rest of the offseason.

