Grade the Steelers signing of CB Patrick Peterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a plan for the first day of free agency and they executed that plan. Not long after free agency’s legal tampering period began on Monday it was out that cornerback Cameron Sutton was signing with the Detroit Lions. But Pittsburgh prepared for it and not long after it leaked out that the Steelers were replacing Sutton with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Cast your vote and let us know what grade you give the Steelers for this move. In terms of production last season, Peterson was better almost across the board. He was elite in man coverage and was almost never targeted. Peterson also had five interceptions. The Peterson contract is more economical than the deal Sutton got from Detroit.

Join the conversation and tell us what you think of the signing. For us, getting a guy as talented as Peterson is for less than what Sutton would have commended is an easy A.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire