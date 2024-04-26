Grade the Steelers pick of OT Troy Fautanu in the 2024 NFL draft

When the Pittsburgh Steelers went on the clock in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, they had their pick of 8-10 players who could come in and contribute immediately. The team settled on Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu who gives the Steelers the flexibility of a player who could start at any spot on the offensive line.

Who did the Steelers leave on the board? Every cornerback including Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean. Top wide receivers Brian Thomas and Adonai Mitchell as well as offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Graham Barton.

What grade do you give the pick? Case your vote and let us know. For us, this one is an A. Fautanu or Graham Barton were our top players for the Steelers along with wide receiver Brian Thomas. Fautanu is going to be a starter for a very long time and probably move between multiple positions until he settles in.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire