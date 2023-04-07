Grade the Steelers offseason moves so far

It has been a very busy offeason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has already added a minimum of three new starters and probably four. They completely cleaned out at inside linebacker and immediately filled those spots.

The Steelers let several top players leave in free agency but showed no panic, using free agency to hit multiple needs while setting the team up for a big draft to handle the rest.

What work is left to be done? The Steelers still need a third wide receiver, a new starting offensive tackle, depth at defensive tackle and safety as well as another edge rusher. Do the Steelers get dinged for not hitting these needs already?

Cast your vote and let us know what grade you give the Steelers for their offseason so far. And join the conversation and let us know what you think the Steelers have left to do.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire