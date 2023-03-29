Grade this Steelers 7-round mock draft simulation
This week we put out a new Pittsburgh Steelers seven-round mock draft simulation where we were at the mercy of the algorithm to fill the Steelers needs. Here is how the seven picks went down.
First round – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
Second round – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Second round – DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
Third round – WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Fourth round – C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Seventh round – WR Matt Landers, Arkansas
Seventh round – EDGE Durell Nchami, Maryland
This mock has a nice mix of impact players who can come in and contribute as rookies like Wright and Ika along with some great developmental guys like Landers and Nchami. Cast your vote and let us know what grade you give this simulation.
