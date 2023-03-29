Grade this Steelers 7-round mock draft simulation

This week we put out a new Pittsburgh Steelers seven-round mock draft simulation where we were at the mercy of the algorithm to fill the Steelers needs. Here is how the seven picks went down.

First round – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Second round – OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Second round – DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Third round – WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Fourth round – C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Seventh round – WR Matt Landers, Arkansas

Seventh round – EDGE Durell Nchami, Maryland

This mock has a nice mix of impact players who can come in and contribute as rookies like Wright and Ika along with some great developmental guys like Landers and Nchami. Cast your vote and let us know what grade you give this simulation.

