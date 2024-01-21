I grade SEC football hires, from Alabama's Kalen DeBoer to MSU's Jeff Lebby | Toppmeyer

Never underestimate the rate of coaching turnover in the SEC. Before the season, I foolishly thought the nation's most rugged conference might navigate a year without any coaching changes.

My rationale: Struggling coaches like Billy Napier were a year away from a firing. Mississippi State would give the Zach Arnett experience two years. Jimbo Fisher would bounce off the mat. Nick Saban had a few years left to coach.

Oops.

Two firings and a retirement later, and the SEC experienced a typical amount of coaching transition. An even livelier twirl of the carousel awaits next season. We’ll put the hot seat on the back burner for now, while I grade how well schools filled their vacancies this offseason.

Alabama

Who’s out? Nick Saban, retired

Who’s in? Kalen DeBoer, from Washington

No perfect candidate existed in this moment to replace Saban. I think Saban, 72, soldiering on for a few more years would have best-case scenario for Alabama. But, it never was going to be a perfect time to replace the irreplaceable. Alabama did as well as I could have expected.

Within hours of Saban’s retirement announcement, I suggested DeBoer should be target No. 1. So, of course I think Alabama made a good hire, even if he faces extraordinary pressure. DeBoer is a career winner. His X’s and O’s acumen is proven. DeBoer will face realities, like athlete free agency and NIL, that Saban did not encounter for most of his career. DeBoer must show he can recruit in the SEC’s no-holds-barred world. He’ll require unprecedented support from Alabama’s NIL collective.

Texas’ Steve Sarkisian perhaps would have been the one candidate I favored over DeBoer. Sarkisian is a quality coach, a tenacious recruiter and a known commodity to Alabama fans. Heck, he even beat Saban. I never expected Sark would leave Texas, though, and if we’re keeping score, DeBoer is 2-0 against Sarkisian.

Alabama had to play the hand dealt. Hiring DeBoer is a smart play.

GRADE: A-

Mississippi State

Who’s out? Zach Arnett, fired

Who’s in? Jeff Lebby, from Oklahoma

Can’t steal Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss? Then hire Kiffin’s former wingman. That’s what MSU did.

As an assistant coach and later an offensive coordinator, Lebby worked alongside bright offensive coaches like Art Briles, Josh Heupel and Kiffin. As Oklahoma’s OC, he developed quarterback Dillon Gabriel into a star. He’ll install an up-tempo spread offense similar to what Ole Miss uses. This offense, which traces to Briles at Baylor, helps programs punch above their weight class. That’s handy for MSU, which simply isn’t going to sign the same caliber of recruiting classes as Georgia, LSU or Texas.

But, I’ve got a few concerns: Although a proven coordinator, Lebby possesses no head coaching experience, and he’s tackling one of the SEC’s most difficult jobs. The same could be said of Arnett.

Also, Lebby operating a familiar system in Kiffin’s shadow strikes me as trying to persuade people to eat Burger King instead of McDonald’s. The Golden Arches are ubiquitous, and it’s tough to beat them at their own game. The same will be true of Lebby’s quest to leapfrog Kiffin.

I’m left to wonder whether hiring a veteran program builder – Willie Fritz comes to mind; he left Tulane for Houston – would have been the safer choice.

GRADE: C

Texas A&M

Who’s out? Jimbo Fisher, fired

Who’s in? Mike Elko, Duke

When replacing a fired coach, schools often seek a 180-degree turn. In Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies hired an egomaniac national championship-winning coach who sought a way out of Florida State. Fisher had a reputation for being a quarterback whisperer. In Elko, the Aggies pivoted to a coach with a hard-hat-to-work reputation, a guy who made his name on defense. If the Aggies’ Fisher hire was splashy, then this hire is safe and logical.

But is safe and logical what Texas A&M needed, or did they need another splashy hire who hadn’t gone stale, like Fisher did?

The Aggies are familiar with Elko. He coordinated Fisher’s defense for four seasons. The glass-half-full view here is that Elko’s defenses in 2020 and ’21 were the best part of Fisher’s tenure. Plus, Elko won 16 games in two seasons at Duke. For Duke, that’s saying something.

Elko’s been active in acquiring transfer talent for the Aggies. That’s a good sign. He should give Texas A&M a higher floor than Fisher provided the past two seasons, but expecting a high ceiling requires a leap of faith.

GRADE: B-

