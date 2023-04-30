What grade do you give the Jets’ 2023 draft class?

The Jets have made it through the 2023 NFL Draft and added some help in the trenches and getting after the quarterback.

They started the draft by selecting Iowa State edge Will McDonald IV and his 34 career sacks in college. In round two, the Jets find their (hopeful) long-term center in Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann.

On Day 3, the Jets double-dipped from Pittsburgh with offensive tackle Carter Warren and running back Israel Abanikanda before wrapping up with LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz.

With that, what grade do you give the Jets for their draft haul?

