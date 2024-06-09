How should we grade Jayson Tatum’s play in the Celtics’ 107-89 blowout Game 1 win?

How should we grade Jayson Tatum‘s play in the Boston Celtics‘ 107-89 blowout Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden this past Thursday (June 6) night? Join Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman, cohosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, as they break down the Celtics’ impressive victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, including a focus on Tatum’s play in it.

From Porzingis’ standout performance to the strategic plays by players like Jaylen Brown, they dissect the key elements that led to the Celtics’ success in the first game of the series. Can they keep it up?

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their thoughts on Tatum’s play in the win.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire